Cal Women's Water Polo Dominates Hawai'i 15-10 to Reach NCAA Semis! (2026)

The California Golden Bears have done it again! In a thrilling display of aquatic prowess, the women's water polo team secured a commanding 15-10 victory over the Hawai'i Rainbow Wahine in the NCAA quarterfinals. This win not only showcases the depth of talent on the Bears' roster but also solidifies their status as a perennial powerhouse in collegiate water polo.

What's remarkable about this game is the collective effort that led to the triumph. Eight different players contributed to the scoring, a testament to the team's well-roundedness and strategic depth. Among them, Eszter Varró and Rosalie Hassett shone brightly, each securing a hat trick. Varró, a seasoned player, demonstrated her ability to take control of the game, while Hassett's consistent performance in recent matches highlights her emergence as a key player.

The game started with a bang as freshman Harper Price, celebrating her birthday, scored the opening goal. This set the tone for the entire match, as the Bears took an early lead and never relinquished it. The Hawai'i team, despite their efforts, couldn't quite keep up with the Bears' relentless offense and strategic defense.

The second quarter was a tightly contested affair, but the Bears' resilience and tactical play kept them ahead at halftime. The second half saw the Bears pull away, with Price, Drakotou, and Bonaguidi all finding the back of the net. This surge effectively sealed the deal, showcasing the team's ability to maintain momentum and close out games.

This victory is particularly significant as it propels the Bears into the NCAA semifinals for the sixth time in their last eight appearances. It's a testament to the program's consistency and their ability to perform under pressure. Moreover, it sets up a highly anticipated showdown with top-seeded Stanford, a rivalry that always brings out the best in both teams.

Several individual performances are worth noting. Despoina Drakotou's two goals pushed her season total to 45, placing her among the top freshman scorers in Cal's history. Julia Bonaguidi's two goals brought her career total to 94, a remarkable achievement. And Rosalie Hassett's hat trick extended her scoring streak, solidifying her role as a key contributor.

As we look ahead to the semifinals, the Bears will need to bring their A-game against a formidable Stanford team. The rivalry between these two California powerhouses is sure to produce an intense and captivating match. Personally, I'm intrigued by the strategic nuances that will unfold, as both teams have unique strengths and styles of play.

In conclusion, the Bears' victory over Hawai'i is more than just a win; it's a statement. It reinforces the program's legacy and sets the stage for an exciting semifinal clash. The team's depth, skill, and determination were on full display, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this thrilling NCAA tournament.