Cal Raleigh's Approach to 2026: Consistency Over 60-Homer Chase (2026)

Can Cal Raleigh Repeat His Historic 60-Homer Season? He Says 'No Way!'

Spring training is just getting underway, and already Cal Raleigh has shown flashes of his prodigious power, launching a 427-foot home run in an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox. This early blast, his first of the spring in just his third game, might have some fans dreaming of another 60-homer season. But here's where it gets interesting: Raleigh himself is not focused on chasing that magical number again.

"I think the elephant in the room is 60 home runs. That’s not something I’m setting out to do," Raleigh candidly shared with Seattle Sports this week. Instead, his primary goal is to achieve consistency and replicate the successful approach that defined his remarkable performance last year. This focus on a steady, reliable game is a stark contrast to the singular pursuit of a massive home run total.

Last season, Raleigh, affectionately nicknamed “Big Dumper,” achieved something truly special. He led Major League Baseball with 60 home runs, a feat made even more remarkable by his primary role as a catcher. He started 119 games behind the plate and an additional 38 as the designated hitter. At just 29 years old, he also posted a career-high 125 RBIs and finished as the runner-up in the American League MVP voting, trailing only the legendary Aaron Judge.

And this is the part most people miss: Raleigh's incredible season placed him in an incredibly elite club. He's one of only seven players in MLB history to have hit 60 or more home runs in a single season. The only players to achieve this feat in consecutive seasons were Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa (1998-1999), with Sosa even managing a third 60-homer season in 2001. The conversation around 60-homer seasons often focuses on the raw power, but Raleigh's ability to do it while being a primary catcher is what truly sets him apart. Is it possible that the sheer physical demands of catching make sustained, elite power hitting even more challenging?

Both Raleigh and Aaron Judge, who himself set the American League record with 62 home runs in 2022, are set to represent Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. It's fascinating to see these two powerhouses, who have both reached such incredible home run milestones, preparing to compete on the international stage.

So, as the baseball season unfolds, will Cal Raleigh's focus on consistency lead to another stellar year, or will the allure of the long ball inevitably creep back in?