Caitlin Clark's Impact on WNBA Ratings: ESPN Exec's Perspective (2026)

The impact of a single athlete on a league's popularity is a fascinating phenomenon, and it's sparking intense debates in the world of sports media. But when it comes to Caitlin Clark and the WNBA, the conversation takes an intriguing turn.

ESPN's VP of Women's Sports Programming, Susie Piotrkowski, boldly claims that Caitlin Clark is a 'gateway drug' to women's sports. This statement is a powerful one, suggesting that Clark's star power is drawing new fans into the WNBA and, by extension, women's sports as a whole. But here's where it gets controversial: is it ethical to use a player as a 'drug' to attract viewers?

Piotrkowski's argument is backed by the fact that even when Clark suffered a season-ending injury in July, the WNBA still saw a 3% increase in viewership for the 2025 season. This indicates that while Clark's presence may have initially drawn fans, the quality of the league itself is keeping them engaged. And this is the part most people miss: the 'Caitlin Clark effect' is not just about her, but also about the rising popularity of women's basketball as a whole.

The panel discussion, featuring basketball broadcaster Ros Gold-Onwude and Togethxr executive Nancy Dubuc, delved into the broader impact of Clark's stardom. Gold-Onwude acknowledged Clark's influence but emphasized the growth of the entire women's basketball ecosystem. She also highlighted the increased responsibility on broadcasters to accurately represent female athletes, ensuring names, pronunciations, and facts are correct. This attention to detail is crucial in presenting women's sports with the respect and professionalism they deserve.

ESPN's recent decision to dedicate a primetime slot to women's sports, 'Women's Sports Sundays', further underscores the growing demand and popularity of women's athletics. Piotrkowski confidently compares this move to the creation of a 'Monday Night Football' for women's sports, a bold statement that hints at a promising future.

So, is Caitlin Clark a 'gateway drug' or a catalyst for a much-needed shift in sports media? The debate is open, and we invite you to share your thoughts. Are we witnessing a new era of women's sports coverage, or is this just a temporary surge in popularity?