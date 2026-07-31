Caitlin Clark's Impact: How the WNBA Star Boosts TV Ratings Despite Limited Play (2026)

The WNBA's recent surge in viewership can be attributed to one key player: Caitlin Clark. Her presence on the court has not only elevated the league's popularity but also demonstrated her ability to draw audiences even when she's not playing. This is evident in the Indiana Fever's game against the Las Vegas Aces on July 5, which averaged 1.55 million viewers on ESPN's 'Women's Sports Sundays.' This number is a significant increase over the previous two 'Women's Sports Sundays' combined, and it's not just a Fever game. The Fever's success without Clark is a testament to her impact on the league's overall growth. The WNBA is expanding its regular season to 50 games starting in 2027, the longest schedule in its history, and Clark's influence is a major factor in this expansion. Her ability to generate interest in the league, even when she's not playing, is a powerful indicator of her impact on the WNBA's future. The league's media supporters have been quick to recognize this, with Sports Media Watch noting that the five most-watched WNBA games this season have all featured Indiana. This trend is not just about Clark's individual success; it's about the league's overall growth and the increasing interest in women's basketball. The WNBA is no longer just a niche sport, but a mainstream attraction, and Clark is a key reason for this transformation. Her presence on the court and her ability to draw audiences are a powerful combination that is reshaping the league's future. As the WNBA continues to expand and grow, Clark's influence will only become more prominent, ensuring her legacy in the league's history.