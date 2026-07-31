The WNBA's recent surge in viewership can be attributed to one key player: Caitlin Clark. Her presence on the court has not only elevated the league's popularity but also demonstrated her ability to draw audiences even when she's not playing. This is evident in the Indiana Fever's game against the Las Vegas Aces on July 5, which averaged 1.55 million viewers on ESPN's 'Women's Sports Sundays.' This number is a significant increase over the previous two 'Women's Sports Sundays' combined, and it's not just a Fever game. The Fever's success without Clark is a testament to her impact on the league's overall growth. The WNBA is expanding its regular season to 50 games starting in 2027, the longest schedule in its history, and Clark's influence is a major factor in this expansion. Her ability to generate interest in the league, even when she's not playing, is a powerful indicator of her impact on the WNBA's future. The league's media supporters have been quick to recognize this, with Sports Media Watch noting that the five most-watched WNBA games this season have all featured Indiana. This trend is not just about Clark's individual success; it's about the league's overall growth and the increasing interest in women's basketball. The WNBA is no longer just a niche sport, but a mainstream attraction, and Clark is a key reason for this transformation. Her presence on the court and her ability to draw audiences are a powerful combination that is reshaping the league's future. As the WNBA continues to expand and grow, Clark's influence will only become more prominent, ensuring her legacy in the league's history.
Caitlin Clark's Impact: How the WNBA Star Boosts TV Ratings Despite Limited Play (2026)
References
- https://www.wfmd.com/2026/07/13/caitlin-clark-helps-wnba-hit-historic-late-night-cable-number-despite-limited-return-in-la/
Top Articles
Top 7 Foldable Phones of 2023: Samsung, Google, Motorola & More!
The Ring Star Daveigh Chase's Massive Estate: $400K in Personal Property
Broadway's 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball' to Close in August | Behind the Scenes
Latest Posts
The Sopranos' Vito Spatafore: A 150-Lb. Weight Loss Journey and Health Transformation
NASA's Research: Ensuring a Comfortable Ride for Air Taxi Passengers
Recommended Articles
- Mars Curiosity Rover's Stunning Polygonal Rock Discovery
- Malik Nabers ACL Recovery Update: 'When I'm Ready, I'm Ready' | Giants Training Camp
- Unveiling Google's Data on You: A Step-by-Step Guide
- Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp: Day 2 Highlights and Standout Players
- Southern Brave's Dominance Continues: Lee and Bouchier Shine in 24-Run Win
- World of Warcraft: August Trading Post Showdown - New Mounts, Transmogs, and Rewards!
- Ricky Pearsall Injury Update: Surgery Could Sideline 49ers WR for Entire 2026 Season
- Ottawa Reinstates Travel Funding for Indigenous Mental Health Programs After Public Opposition
- Russia's Fuel Crisis: Turning to Kazakhstan for Refining Help
- AC Milan's Future: Serginho on Leao, Ramos, and New Coach Amorim
- The Fauci Hearing: A Chilling Effect on Public Health?
- Tom Selleck's First Wife: Jacqueline Ray, Their Co-Stars During Divorce
- The Power of Boreal Forests: How Trees Keep Permafrost Cool and Preserve Carbon
- Mars Curiosity Rover's Stunning Polygonal Rock Discovery
- British Tennis in Crisis: Former Coach Mark Petchey's Insights
- Preserving Physical Games: The Decline of Disc-Based Gaming
- Fix Galaxy S25 Ultra Battery Drain: WhatsApp Bug After Samsung Update
- Fermanagh Musical Theatre Presents ‘Guys & Dolls’ - Broadway Classic Live in Enniskillen!
- 5000-Year-Old UK Burial Tomb Discovered: As Old as the Pyramids! | Ancient Britain Unearthed
- Kim Kardashian's Generous Move: Forgiving a Massive Debt
- UEFA Threatens FIFA Boycott Over World Cup Private Equity Plan | Football News
- Friend 2.0: The AI Wearable with a Voice and a Higher Price
- Equine Therapy for Incarcerated Women: Healing with Horses at CIW
- Nicole Kidman's Stunning Sheer Metal Look at 'Lioness' Premiere | Red Carpet Fashion
- ChronoWatch X2040: A Simple Yet Stylish Raspberry Pi Watch
- The Secret History of the FBI: Inside America's Most Powerful Agency (2027 Series)
- Hannah Hampton: From Lioness to Doctor - An Inspiring Journey
- China vs. USA AI Showdown: Open-Weight Models Exposing America's Blind Spot
- Wall Street Rally: Microsoft Leads, ASX Set to Jump, Apple Reports iPhone Sales Surge
- Dante Moore Turns Down $55M NFL Deal to Chase Oregon's National Championship Dream
- Dante Moore's Bold Decision: Turning Down $55 Million for a Shot at Glory
- Kyle Shanahan Car Crash: Police Not Releasing Body Cam Footage
- Packers Training Camp: Latest Updates, Player Injuries, and Camp Schedule
- Kenwood Cove's Final Splash: 2026 Season Closing & Pooch Plunge Event!
- Senate Vote: Trump's Iran War Powers Unchallenged
- US Bans Foreign-Made Robot Vacuums: What It Means for You | Roomba, Samsung, & More Affected
- Rangers Transfer News: Derek McInnes Vetoes Jens Hjerto Dahl Move & Reveals Next Target!
- Eagles 2026 Training Camp: Day 2 Highlights and Notes
- Eagles DC Vic Fangio on Jihaad Campbell, Edge Rushers, and More
- CM Punk vs Cody Rhodes: SummerSlam 2023 Face-Off | WWE Championship Final Preview
- Possession Remake: A Psychological Horror Revival with Star-Studded Cast
- BREAKING: Pittsburgh School Chief of Staff Resigns Amid Assault Allegations
- 15-Year-Old Addison Vitulli Shatters Records at USA Swimming Futures Championships
- Why Human Experts Are Essential for AI in Chemistry: Avoiding Mistakes & Boosting Innovation
- U.S. GDP Growth: What's Behind the Slowdown?
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sign Canadian Striker Kwasi Poku | MLS Transfer News
- Who Voices Peter Parker's AI Assistant E.V. in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? | Naomi Watts Revealed!
- Unveiling the Halo25Together Creator Bundle: New Emotes, Overlays, and More!
- New England Patriots: Drake Maye and A.J. Brown's Connection Shines in Training Camp
- Hull FC Shock: Herman Ese'ese Dropped, Team Revealed for Huddersfield Clash | Rugby League News
- US Bans Foreign-Made Robot Vacuums: What It Means for You | Roomba, Samsung, & More Affected
- Disney+ Cancels 'Wonder Man' Season 2: Why the Marvel Series is Ending
- Scottish Labour Leadership Battle: 'Stitch Up' Row Divides Party
- Australia's Team Sprinters Dominate Thrilling Commonwealth Games Cycling Final!
- 15-Year-Old Addison Vitulli Shatters Records at USA Swimming Futures Championships
- Nicole Kidman's Stunning Sheer Metal Mesh Look at 'Lioness' Premiere | Red Carpet Fashion
- Lee & Bouchier Dominate as Southern Brave Secure 4th Straight Win | Highlights
- Italy's Bold Move: Schengen Closure Over Ceuta Migrant Crisis
- Gene Editing Death: Nature Journal Investigates Concerns Over Paper's Efficacy Data
- Anne Sweeney Exits Netflix Board After 10 Years – What’s Next?
- Tragic Death of Virgin Atlantic Engineer: What Happened Inside the Fuel Tank?
- Disney+ Cancels Wonder Man Season 2: What Went Wrong?
- Barack Obama's Summer Playlist: A Musical Tribute to Glen Hansard
- Danube River Record Low: Drought, Climate Change and Its Impact
- Wonder Man Cancelled by Disney+ After Season 2 Renewal - What Happened? | MCU News
- Door Shakespeare Gala 2023: Pre-Show Programs & Event Highlights
- Coinbase's Q2 Earnings: Record Crypto Trading Volume and Market Share
- Disney+ Cancels Marvel's Wonder Man: No Season 2
- Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp Day 2: Top 10 Highlights & Observations!
- Arnold Schwarzenegger's Age-Defying Transformation: Workout and Diet Secrets at 79
- Disney Ride Closures and Refurbishments: What's Happening in August 2026?
- FloRacing Revolutionizes Motocross: Exclusive Coverage of Loretta's & Major Events!
- US Military Strikes Iranian Targets After Attack on US Troops
- Eagles DC Vic Fangio on Jihaad Campbell, Edge Rushers, and More
- Mental Health Evaluation for Eric Bieniemy's Son: What We Know
- How to Fix CAPTCHA Verification Issues on BigScoots - Step-by-Step Guide!
- 3 Keys to the Washington Mystics' WNBA Playoff Push
- Revisiting the Golden Age of Sci-Fi: 5 Iconic '60s Shows Deserve a Modern Makeover
- Bird Flu on Kangaroo Island: Protecting Marine Life | Expert Insights
- Chrome's Future: Faster Updates with No Restart Needed
- World of Warcraft: August Trading Post Showdown - New Mounts, Transmogs, and Rewards!
- Red Deer's Brad Balon: A Double Bronze Medalist at the 2026 World Waterski Championships
- 3 2000s Rock Songs That Still Give Us CHILLS (Emotional Hits!)
- Unveiling 'Wicker': Olivia Colman's Hilarious Adventure with a Basket-Husband
- Egypt Under Attack: US-Iran Conflict Escalates with Drone Strike & Global Fallout
- Arnold Schwarzenegger at 79: Fitness Secrets & Workout Evolution Revealed!
- NY Giants Training Camp 2026 Day 2: Fans Arrive, Malik Nabers Returns, & Kicking Battle Heats Up!
- Dante Moore: From $55M NFL Offer to Golfing and National Championship Dreams
- Fermanagh Musical Theatre Presents ‘Guys & Dolls’ - Broadway Classic Live in Enniskillen!
- Cloud Gallery's Great Big Summer Show 2020: A Celebration of Ontario's Summer Landscapes
- Andre Yancey Takes Over Programming for 102 Jams San Francisco
- Elder Scrolls Online Future: ZOS Commitment Amid Layoffs & 2027 Thieves Guild Delays | ESO News
- Rangers Transfer News: Derek McInnes Vetoes Jens Hjerto Dahl Move & Reveals Next Target!
- Northern Lights Alert! 9 US States May Spot Aurora Tonight – Tips to View & Photograph
- Lord of the Rings Star Sean Astin's Shocking Salary: Why He Sold His House
- Disney World's August Good to Go Days for Passholders: Dates, Tips & What You Need to Know!
- Chris Brazzell Out for 2026 Season: Carolina Panthers WR Injured in Training | NFL News
- Greece's Job Market: Unemployment Rate Drops to 8% in June 2026
- Danube River Record Low: Drought, Climate Change and Its Impact
- 2027 ODI World Cup Host Cities Revealed! Johannesburg, Windhoek & More | Cricket News
Article information
Author: Laurine Ryan
Last Updated:
Views: 6292
Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)
Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Laurine Ryan
Birthday: 1994-12-23
Address: Suite 751 871 Lissette Throughway, West Kittie, NH 41603
Phone: +2366831109631
Job: Sales Producer
Hobby: Creative writing, Motor sports, Do it yourself, Skateboarding, Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Stand-up comedy
Introduction: My name is Laurine Ryan, I am a adorable, fair, graceful, spotless, gorgeous, homely, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.