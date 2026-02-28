Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Back on the Court & Aiming for Team USA | WNBA Star's Rehab Journey (2026)

Imagine being at the peak of your game, only to have injuries abruptly halt your momentum. That’s exactly what happened to Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever star whose WNBA season was cut short due to persistent injuries. But here’s the silver lining: Clark is back on the court, and her journey to recovery is nothing short of inspiring. And this is the part most people miss—how she’s not just returning to the game, but aiming higher than ever before.

After a grueling 2023 season where injuries to her quad and groin sidelined her for all but 13 games—including the All-Star Game, the final two months of the regular season, and the playoffs—Clark is finally feeling like herself again. Her recent appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce offered a candid look into her rehab process. “It was fun to get back out there,” she shared about her return to action at the Team USA training camp held at Duke earlier this month. “It had been a while. Last year was tough with recurring injuries—one thing leading to another. It wasn’t how I envisioned it, but we still found a way to make it work.”

Clark’s resilience is remarkable, especially considering the Fever’s broader challenges. With six players sidelined by injuries, the team still managed to reach the semifinals, falling just short of the Finals. “It was unreal,” she admitted. “But we had a great year despite everything.”

But here’s where it gets controversial: Is it fair to expect athletes like Clark to bounce back so quickly after such significant injuries? Her return to the court wasn’t just about physical recovery—it was about relearning fundamental movements. “When you’re dealing with groin and quad injuries, you don’t run for a while,” she explained. “It’s weird learning to run again.”

Coming off her 2024 Rookie of the Year season, where she averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 34.4% from three-point range, Clark’s return is more than just a personal victory—it’s a boost for the entire league. Despite her injuries, the Fever made the playoffs for the second straight season, ultimately losing to the eventual champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

Now, Clark is setting her sights on even bigger goals. She’s not just aiming to return strong for the next WNBA season but also to secure a spot on the Team USA roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in September. “I probably wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” she said of her return with Team USA. “Being thrown back in with the best players in the world at Duke—one of basketball’s most historic places—was pretty cool.”

Her ambitions don’t stop there. With the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, Clark is already looking ahead. “It feels far away, but it’s closer than it sounds,” she noted. “Hopefully, I’ll be on the team for both.”

Here’s the thought-provoking question: Can Caitlin Clark not only reclaim her spot at the top of the WNBA but also dominate on the international stage? Her journey so far suggests she’s more than capable. But what do you think? Is she setting herself up for success, or is the pressure too much? Let’s discuss in the comments!