Cairns Water Restrictions: Level 4 Measures and Tips to Conserve Water (2026)

Immediate Level 4 Water Restrictions Implemented Across the Cairns Region

Published: January 8, 2026. (Note: The information provided here is accurate as of the publication date but may have changed since then.)

In a significant move affecting both residents and visitors in the Cairns area, authorities are urging everyone to limit their water consumption strictly to essential uses such as drinking, cooking, and bathing.

The situation has arisen due to unusually high turbidity levels in the Freshwater Creek catchment, which have been exacerbated by recent heavy rainfall. This environmental condition has led to a suspension of water treatment operations, forcing the region to rely heavily on the reserves stored in its reservoirs.

To address this pressing issue, the Cairns Regional Council has declared a Level 4 water restriction (you can find more details here). This measure aims to minimize the drawdown from the reservoirs and ensure that potable water remains available for as long as possible.

Despite the forecast predicting continued heavy rains in the upcoming days, it remains uncertain when the treatment processes will be able to resume.

Council CEO Ken Gouldthorp expressed concern about the ongoing challenges posed by the combination of wet weather and reduced storage capacity. "We have been closely monitoring both the weather events and the levels of water stored in our reservoirs. Implementing these restrictions now serves as a precautionary measure to safeguard our community's water supply," he explained.

He added, "The excessive rainfall has resulted in significantly high turbidity levels in our raw water sources, which has necessitated a temporary halt in our treatment operations. Given that more wet weather is on the horizon, it is likely that our water treatment facilities may remain offline for an extended duration. Therefore, we are enforcing maximum water restrictions to prolong our water supply as much as possible."

Under Level 4 restrictions, residents are advised to restrict their water use strictly to what is necessary for health and hygiene. This means refraining from watering gardens, washing vehicles or paved areas, and filling swimming pools during this period.

The situation continues to evolve rapidly, and teams are actively working to maintain water supply and resume treatment operations at the earliest opportunity.

In addition to adhering to Level 4 restrictions, members of the community can contribute further by reducing shower durations and collecting rainwater for toilet flushing. Every bit of water saved truly makes a difference.

Water restrictions will be re-evaluated once treatment operations are reinstated and the supply stabilizes. For more information regarding these Level 4 restrictions, please visit the official site here.