Cage The Elephant's 'Beaches in Tennessee' Marks a New Chapter (2026)

Cage The Elephant has released a new single, 'Beaches in Tennessee', marking a significant moment in their musical journey. This track, with its captivating guitar-driven melody and poignant lyrics, serves as a testament to the band's evolution and resilience. The song's narrative, penned by Matt Shultz, delves into a personal struggle, reflecting on a mental health crisis he endured. This vulnerability is a bold step for the band, showcasing their growth and ability to confront challenging experiences with artistic expression.

The musical arrangement, crafted with producers Justin Raisen and SADPONY, adds a layer of depth to the song. Brad Shultz's guitar work takes center stage, providing a powerful foundation for Matt's emotional vocals. The track's production quality is a testament to the band's commitment to pushing their creative boundaries.

This release comes after a transformative period for Cage The Elephant. Their collaboration with Oasis on the 'Live '25 tour' reignited their passion and inspired a new wave of creativity. The band's decision to continue their momentum post-tour is a testament to their dedication to their craft and their desire to evolve.

Brad Shultz's comments about the band's growth and their pursuit of artistic reinvention are particularly insightful. The band's willingness to explore new musical territories and challenge themselves is a refreshing approach in the music industry. This single is a clear indication of their commitment to pushing the boundaries of their sound and storytelling.

As Cage The Elephant embarks on this 'new chapter', their fans can anticipate a continued evolution in their music. The band's ability to transform personal struggles into powerful art is a testament to their talent and resilience. With 'Beaches in Tennessee', they have not only delivered a captivating song but also a glimpse into their artistic journey, leaving fans eager for more.