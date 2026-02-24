Cafe Millenium wins Flemington Elms Handicap 1400m: YouTube SEO video ideas (2026)

Flemington's Finest: Unveiling the Champions and Their Stories

The Flemington races never fail to deliver thrilling moments, and this edition was no exception. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, each race showcased the raw talent and strategic brilliance that define this sport. But here's where it gets truly fascinating: the stories behind these victories are as captivating as the races themselves.

Race 7 – The Elms Handicap LR 1400m: A Partnership Forged in Trust

Cafe Millenium, under the skilled guidance of Celine Gaudray, dominated this race. Gaudray's bond with the horse is undeniable: "He’s the ultimate best horse to ride. He does everything you ask him to do." This trust proved crucial as Gaudray navigated a race with more speed than anticipated, ultimately securing a commanding win. Trainers Ben, Will, and JD Hayes praised Gaudray's affinity with Cafe Millenium, highlighting her often-underrated talent. Interestingly, they believe the horse still has room to improve with the addition of winkers or blinkers, a strategy that could further elevate his performance on this track that clearly suits him.

Race 6 – Be Captivated Trophy 2500m: A Tribute to Lightning and a Look Ahead

Berkeley Square, ridden by Luke Nolen, claimed victory in this race, holding special significance for Nolen due to its association with Lightning, a legendary horse he knew well. Nolen's strategic ride, despite carrying a hefty weight, showcased Berkeley Square's love for big tracks and his ability to blend seamlessly into the race. Trainer Dan O'Sullivan praised Nolen's skill and the horse's consistency, particularly when running wide. The win, reminiscent of Berkeley Square's Ballarat Cup triumph, sets the stage for a potential Adelaide Cup challenge, a goal fueled by breeder David Peacock's ambition.

Race 5 – The Schweppes Plate BM90 1200m: A Fresh Approach Pays Off

Ndola, partnered with Luke Currie, emerged victorious in a tightly contested race. Currie credited the training team's decision to freshen the horse and target the 1200-meter straight as key factors. Ndola's ability to find space and unleash his powerful stride proved decisive. Trainers Ben, Will, and JD Hayes acknowledged the horse's past struggles at this distance but praised his improvement as a hardened gelding. A return to straight racing seems likely for Ndola, given his newfound affinity for it.

Race 4 – Vobis Gold Prelude 3YO 1100m: A Partnership Built on Faith

Perilous Fighter, ridden by Luke Cartwright, delivered an impressive performance, silencing doubts about his consistency. Cartwright credited trainer Clayton Douglas' faith in the horse, a belief that stemmed from an early encounter at a weanling sale. Douglas' partnership with Rosemont, the horse's breeder, has been instrumental in Perilous Fighter's success. The VOBIS Gold race, with its lucrative prize money, marked a significant achievement for all involved, highlighting the program's impact on the industry.

Race 3 – Desirable Stakes 3YO LR F 1400m: A Rising Star with a Bright Future

Sass Appeal, under Damian Lane's guidance, dominated this race with a display of controlled power. Lane's ability to rate the filly perfectly, allowing her to conserve energy early on, was key to her strong finish. Trainer Danny O'Brien believes Sass Appeal has the potential to reach a very high level, targeting the Kewney Stakes as her next step. The filly's impressive record and ability to handle longer distances bode well for her future, with aspirations of major spring races like the Myer on Derby Day.

Race 2 – BM78 2000m: Redemption and a Promising Future

Tarvue, ridden by Luke Cartwright, redeemed himself after a previous setback, showcasing his true ability. Cartwright's confidence in the mare's big stride and turn of foot proved well-founded. Trainer John Sadler acknowledged Cartwright's past mistake but commended his honesty and determination to make amends. Tarvue's love for the Flemington straight and her impressive performance suggest a bright future, with the Torney Cup at Moonee Valley a likely target.

Race 1 – TAB Talindert Stakes 2YO LR 1100m: A Natural Competitor Emerges

Hard Kick, partnered with Damian Lane, announced his arrival as a force to be reckoned with. His competitive spirit and ability to sustain a strong gallop throughout the race impressed all. Trainers Ben, Will, and JD Hayes, who purchased him at the Sydney Ready To Run sale, believe he has the potential to be a top-class horse. While comparisons to the legendary Miss Finland may be premature, Hard Kick's professional performance and winning margin of four lengths have sparked excitement about his future.

Beyond the Wins: Questions and Controversies

While celebrating these victories, it's important to acknowledge the controversies and questions that often arise in the world of horse racing. The use of gear like winkers and blinkers, as mentioned by the Hayes brothers, raises ethical concerns for some. Additionally, the pressure on young jockeys like Celine Gaudray to prove themselves in a male-dominated field is a topic worthy of discussion. As we applaud these champions, let's also engage in thoughtful conversations about the sport's complexities and strive for continuous improvement.