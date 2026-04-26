CAAT Pension Plan Turmoil: Executive Vice-President Resigns Amid Leadership Crisis (2026)

CAAT's Leadership Crisis: A Chaotic Turnover Unfolds

The Canadian Administrative Tribunals Support Service (CAAT) is in the midst of a leadership crisis, with yet another high-profile resignation rocking the organization. Scott Blakey, who temporarily stepped into the role of executive vice-president, has departed, leaving a void in the senior management team.

But here's where it gets controversial: Mr. Blakey's resignation comes amidst a turbulent period for CAAT, marked by a series of executive exits and governance concerns. The $23-billion pension plan has been grappling with a crisis that began with the abrupt departure of three top executives in January.

The three executives, including the chief investment officer, chief financial officer, and chief pension officer, had raised concerns about governance in a letter to the board, citing issues that undermined their confidence in the CEO's leadership. This led to a standoff, resulting in their departure on seemingly good terms, according to then-CEO Derek Dobson.

However, the situation escalated quickly. The board chair was removed, and Mr. Dobson was placed on administrative leave. The vice-chair of the board also stepped down, leading to a reshuffle in CAAT's leadership. Long-time executive Kevin Fahey was appointed as acting CEO, but the organization still faces a significant challenge in filling key roles, including the CIO, CFO, and top pension officer positions.

Mr. Blakey's appointment to the executive role was met with scrutiny due to his recent board membership. He had been a long-serving trustee and co-chair of the audit committee, which was tasked with investigating governance failures. These included a $1.6-million vacation payment to Mr. Dobson and his personal relationship with a CAAT employee, which raised ethical questions.

And this is the part most people miss: The board initially supported Mr. Dobson, but a change in leadership saw the new chair, Audrey Wubbenhorst, take a different stance. She emphasized the need to restore stakeholder trust and make decisions in the best interests of the plan.

CAAT's leadership crisis has left many questions unanswered. Was the board's initial support for Mr. Dobson a mistake? Did the executives' concerns about governance hold more weight than initially thought? As CAAT works to stabilize its leadership, the organization's future remains uncertain, leaving room for speculation and debate.