CAAT Pension Plan Crisis: CEO on Leave, New Leadership Appointed Amid Governance Scandal (2026)

The CAAT Pension Plan has placed its chief executive, Derek Dobson, on administrative leave. An acting CEO has been named, and the plan has also installed a new chair and vice-chair on its board of trustees as part of a broad leadership overhaul prompted by a governance crisis worth billions in assets.

Dobson is being sidelined effective immediately after concerns were raised by several senior executives about his conduct and about how the board has overseen the plan. This has triggered multiple investigations into governance issues.

Kevin Fahey, who was promoted to chief investment officer in late January, has been appointed CAAT’s acting CEO and plan manager, CAAT announced on Friday.

The pension plan also named Audrey Wubbenhorst as the new board chair and Janet Greenwood as vice-chair.

Former board chair Don Smith was removed from his role earlier this month by the labor group that appointed him, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU). This followed reporting by The Globe and Mail that concerns about board oversight and decision-making spurred governance investigations.

Kareen Stangherlin, the previous vice-chair, has resigned as a CAAT trustee.

"The CAAT board of trustees has determined that these changes are in the best interests of the plan and are necessary to restore stakeholder trust in CAAT’s leadership, governance, and plan management," Wubbenhorst stated.

She added that Fahey is a veteran CAAT executive, with more than 16 years of experience at the plan, well suited to lead during this period of significant change.

As recently as last week, a CAAT spokesperson had said the board continued to have confidence in Dobson and in his ability to lead the organization.

But on Wednesday evening, the board met and approved these leadership changes, initiating the latest phase of CAAT’s restructuring.

The Globe and Mail is not naming sources connected to internal matters.

CAAT is a multiemployer pension plan serving Ontario’s colleges and more than 800 public- and private-sector employers, with about 125,000 members. The Globe has been a participating employer since 2022.

Dobson had served as CAAT’s CEO since 2009 and faced scrutiny over a $1.6-million vacation payout he received last year, which conflicted with policy, as well as how a personal relationship with a CAAT employee—ongoing for more than a year—was managed.

The vacation payout, intended to compensate for unused time off, was the third such payment Dobson received over several years. Internal guidelines restricting vacation carryover and payout limits were reportedly not strictly followed when these payments were approved.

CAAT’s board previously allowed the workplace relationship to continue, implementing guardrails to mitigate conflicts of interest, but the issue remained a source of tension among staff.

An external expert CAAT hired in December is conducting a governance review, expected to conclude later in February.

CAAT stated that governance issues under review do not affect the plan’s financial health or its ability to provide secure, predictable pensions to members.

CAAT’s latest financial disclosures show a funded status of 124 percent, meaning assets exceed future obligations by 24 percent. The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario has also begun investigating CAAT’s activities, with conversations with employees taking place in recent weeks.

With Dobson on leave, most of CAAT’s senior leadership has changed or departed in the past month, creating a leadership void the board must fill while under scrutiny.

morale has suffered as long-tenured leaders left with little explanation, according to four sources.

In an internal email to employees, CAAT acknowledged the turmoil and said the board’s changes aim to restore stability.

The upheaval began in November, when three top executives raised governance concerns with the board and urged investigations. Public attention followed in January, when chief investment officer Asif Haque, chief financial officer Mike Dawson, and chief pension officer Evan Howard abruptly left the plan on January 19.

CAAT promoted Fahey to CIO and appointed Scott Blakey, recently stepping down from CAAT’s board, as interim executive vice-president and chief people and culture officer. Chief strategy officer Jillian Kennedy remained in place.

