BYU Women's Basketball Makes History, Beats Houston in Big 12 Tournament (2026)

Get ready for an exciting sports story that will have you on the edge of your seat!

BYU women's basketball has finally broken through in the Big 12 tournament, achieving a historic win that has been long overdue. Since joining the conference, the team had faced disappointment, with their previous two seasons ending in early exits. But on this fateful Wednesday, the Cougars roared back with a vengeance.

Under the guidance of head coach Lee Cummard, in his debut season, BYU has already matched the win tally of the previous two teams combined, a remarkable achievement. And they did it in style, overcoming a tough Houston team with a 76-66 victory. But it wasn't all smooth sailing; BYU had to battle through 22 turnovers that kept Houston in the game.

The turning point came in the third quarter, where BYU pulled away with a 27-15 margin. Houston fought back, but the Cougars in blue had an answer, going on a 14-4 run to seal the deal. This victory is a sweet one, as it marks the program's first win in a conference tournament since their West Coast Conference days.

The stars aligned for BYU, with four players reaching double-digit scores. Freshman Olivia Hamlin led the way with 16 points and 5 rebounds, including a crucial 6-point contribution in the fourth quarter. Center Lara Rohkohl dominated the paint, scoring 15 points with an impressive 6-of-8 shooting, and grabbing 8 rebounds. Sydney Benally and Delaney Gibb also played pivotal roles, with Benally scoring 14 points and dishing out 6 assists, while Gibb contributed 15 points and 3 assists despite facing 8 turnovers.

BYU's overall performance was impressive, shooting 47.4% from the field and hitting 8 triples. They also dominated the boards, winning the rebound battle 43-33, and held Houston to a low shooting percentage of 31%.

Now, the Cougars set their sights on their next challenge: a rivalry clash with Utah on Thursday. Having beaten the Utes in their previous two meetings this season, BYU will be confident going into this quarterfinal clash. The game starts at 12:30 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on ESPN+, so make sure to tune in and witness history in the making!

And here's a little teaser: this game could spark some heated debates among fans. Who will come out on top in this intense rivalry? Will BYU continue their winning streak, or will Utah bounce back and claim victory? The stage is set, and the outcome is anyone's guess. Don't forget to share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below!