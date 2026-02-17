BYU's Dramatic Win Over Colorado: A Thrilling Overtime Battle (2026)

A Heart-Stopping Overtime Thriller: BYU's Narrow Escape from Colorado

The injury that could change everything.

In a thrilling overtime showdown, BYU narrowly escaped an upset attempt by Colorado, securing a 90-86 victory. However, amidst the celebration, a pivotal moment cast a shadow over the win. Richie Saunders, BYU's second-leading scorer and veteran leader, suffered an early injury, leaving his future participation in doubt.

BYU's Record and the Impact of Saunders' Injury

BYU's record now stands at 19-6 for the season and 7-5 in Big 12 play. But here's where it gets controversial: the loss of Saunders could drastically alter the team's trajectory. With his absence, BYU's potential for success takes a significant hit, and the team must now rely on its depth and increase the workload for key players like AJ Dybantsa and Rob Wright III.

The Impact of Saunders' Absence

Saunders' injury occurred less than a minute into the game, a scary moment that left him clutching his right knee. He was helped off the court and never returned, with his family summoned to the locker room. The Cougars' ceiling without Saunders is a concern, as they would need to tap into their reserves and manage an increased workload for their remaining stars.

A Tough Spot for the Cougars

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of Saunders' injury on the team's performance. BYU, despite being the pregame favorite, struggled to pull away from Colorado. The early loss of Saunders affected their game, leading to 16 turnovers that resulted in 21 points for Colorado. With a seven-point lead late in the game, BYU's shooting woes and untimely turnovers allowed Colorado to force overtime.

Overtime Drama and BYU's Shooting Struggles

In overtime, BYU's defense stepped up, holding Colorado to just two successful shots. However, BYU's own shooting struggles continued, with a 45% success rate on 2-pointers and six missed layups. Despite these challenges, AJ Dybantsa almost achieved a triple-double with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists, while Rob Wright set a new personal best with 39 points.

A Tribute to Jimmer Fredette

On the day of Jimmer Fredette's jersey retirement, BYU's 3-point shooting was on point, hitting 50% from beyond the arc. This was a fitting tribute to the legendary player, but the team's struggles around the rim highlighted their recent challenges.

