BYU Devotional: Tributes to Presidents Oaks & Holland - Faith, Hope, and Good Things to Come (2026)

The new semester at Brigham Young University (BYU) marks a special beginning, honoring the legacies of Presidents Jeffrey R. Holland and Dallin H. Oaks. President C. Shane Reese, in his opening devotional, emphasized the profound impact of these leaders' lives and teachings. Holland, a former president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, passed away in December 2025, leaving behind a powerful message of faith and optimism. He was known for his teachings on the 'High Priest of Good Things to Come.'

Reese highlighted the shared sense of 'prophetic urgency' between Holland and the current Prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks. He encouraged students to trust in themselves and in Jesus Christ, who bled and died for their salvation. The address, held at BYU's campus in Provo, Utah, on January 13, paid tribute to the 'back-to-back presidents' from 1971 to 1989, emphasizing the importance of faith and hope in the face of challenges.

Reese's speech was accompanied by his wife, Sister Wendy Reese, who shared her own testimony of faith and the importance of trust in God. She urged students to 'trust in God with all your heart' and promised that it would bring positive change. The Reese's address was filled with stories of resilience and faith, showcasing the lives of Presidents Holland and Oaks. Holland's sacred experience during his coma and Oaks' personal struggles, including the loss of his father and academic challenges, were used to illustrate their unwavering faith.

President Reese concluded by inviting students to reflect on their personal growth and the urgency of the prophecies they receive. He encouraged them to 'become something' and to make the most of their time at BYU, emphasizing the eternal impact of their decisions. The devotional left a lasting impression, inspiring students to embrace faith and trust in the face of uncertainty.

