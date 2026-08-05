BYD Atto 3: The Ultimate Test of Safety - Surviving a Rocket Attack in Jerusalem (2026)

BYD's Atto 3: A Bulletproof EV That Withstood a Rocket Attack

In a remarkable display of engineering prowess, a BYD Atto 3 emerged unscathed from a high-intensity rocket attack in Jerusalem, leaving five occupants with minor injuries and a powerful message about vehicle safety.

On March 1, 2026, the Atto 3, known domestically as the Yuan Plus, became the center of global attention after enduring a close-range ballistic missile impact. Despite the vehicle's proximity to a deep impact crater, the cabin's structural integrity remained intact, and the high-voltage battery system showed no signs of fire or thermal runaway.

The incident serves as a real-world, extreme verification of Atto 3's passive safety systems. While military analysts note that the vehicle was not a 'direct hit,' which would likely destroy any civilian craft, it was subjected to a composite of high-pressure shockwaves, flying shrapnel, and intense thermal radiation.

Cabin Integrity: The A, B, and C pillars did not collapse. The high-strength steel cage, which comprises 85% of the chassis, successfully dispersed the blast's energy.

Post-Impact Access: Critical for rescue operations, the door handles and mechanical locks remained functional, allowing all passengers to be extracted without specialized cutting equipment.

Battery Stability: The LFP Blade Battery, integrated into the e-Platform 3.0, remained stable. Despite the vehicle partially sliding into a crater several meters deep, the battery pack did not ignite or vent smoke.

Lu Tian, General Manager of BYD's Dynasty Sales Division, responded to the incident on social media, stating, 'Safety is the ultimate luxury.' This real-world survival case follows a similar incident in June 2025, where an Xpeng G6 was struck by missile debris in Israel without exploding.

The Atto 3 maintains a 5-star Euro NCAP and ANCAP rating, with a 91% score for adult occupant protection. In the Israeli market, where the Atto 3 was the best-selling EV in 2024 and 2025, this event has reinforced the brand's reputation for durability.

Segment & Dimensions:

Model | Length (mm) | Wheelbase (mm) | Curb Weight (kg)

BYD Atto 3 | 4,455 | 2,720 | 1,750

Leapmotor B10 | 4,390 | 2,670 | 1,670

Market Positioning:

While the Atto 3 has demonstrated high survival rates, it faces increasing price pressure. The Leapmotor B10 entered the Israeli market in early 2026, priced at 150,000 NIS (41,250 USD), significantly lower than the Atto 3's 170,000 NIS (46,750 USD) entry point. However, BYD's February exports rose 50% year-on-year to 100,600 units, supported by a growing consumer perception of 'battle-tested' reliability.

As an Electrical and Computer Engineering graduate with a love for cars, Adrian, a contributor to CarNewsChina, brings expertise and enthusiasm to every test. He also enjoys audio, photography, and staying active.