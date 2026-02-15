Bybit's Banking Revolution: A New Era for Crypto Exchanges (2026)

Get ready for a crypto exchange with a twist! Bybit, the crypto powerhouse, is about to offer a groundbreaking service: banking. Yes, you heard right! In a move that will turn heads, Bybit is launching accounts that mimic traditional banking, allowing users to hold and transfer multiple fiat currencies, including the mighty US dollar. But wait, there's more! This innovative feature is set to debut as early as February, pending the watchful eye of regulators.

Bybit's CEO, Ben Zhou, revealed that the exchange will collaborate with partner banks, including the up-and-coming Pave Bank from Georgia, to make this vision a reality. These 'MyBank' accounts will be a game-changer, equipped with an International Bank Account Number (IBAN) that enables seamless transfers of 18 currencies. Imagine the convenience of managing your crypto and fiat funds under one roof!

But here's where it gets controversial: Is Bybit's move a step towards centralization, or a strategic play to enhance user experience? Some enthusiasts might argue that crypto's essence lies in decentralization, so this development could spark debates. Yet, others may see it as a necessary evolution to attract mainstream adoption. What's your take on this crypto-banking fusion? Share your thoughts below!