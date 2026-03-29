Bushfire Emergency: Lives and Homes at Risk in Leschenault & Brunswick (2026)

A bushfire is threatening lives and homes in the Leschenault, Brunswick, and Wellesley areas, with residents warned too late to leave. The fire began as a vehicle fire on the intersection of Forrest Highway and Stanley Road, 10km north of Bunbury, and has since spread to nearby bushland, becoming uncontrolled and fast-moving in a northerly direction. Around 40 appliances and aerial support are on scene, but a number of roads have been closed, including Forrest Highway Southbound between Old Coast Road and Paris Road. Residents in the mostly agricultural area have been told it's too late to leave and need to act immediately to survive. The emergency warning issued by DFES states that the fire has impacted evacuation routes, and residents are advised to identify a room in their home with running water and a clear exit, shelter before the fire arrives, and protect themselves with strong leather boots if they need to leave their home. If in immediate danger, call Triple Zero.

Bushfire Emergency: Lives and Homes at Risk in Leschenault & Brunswick (2026)

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