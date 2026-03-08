Bus Crash Horror: Driver Dies, Schoolchildren Escape Serious Injury - Miracle Survival Story (2026)

A tragic bus crash has left a community in shock, but a miracle has emerged from the horror. A bus driver has lost his life, but over 40 schoolchildren have escaped serious injury, leaving many wondering how this was possible. This incident has sparked both grief and gratitude in the town of Newry and beyond.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon on the outskirts of Newry, when a school bus overturned. The driver, employed by Quinn Coaches, was confirmed deceased by his employer, who expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their colleague. They emphasized his experience and respect within the team, making his absence deeply felt.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene on Tullyah Road, where the bus carrying students from St. Paul's High School had crashed. The children were seen climbing out of the roof and windows by neighbors, who quickly called for help. The quick actions of these bystanders and the emergency crews likely played a crucial role in the children's survival.

And here's where it gets controversial... While many are relieved that the children are safe, some are questioning the circumstances. One neighbor commented on the bus's proximity to an electric pole, suggesting a different outcome had the bus hit it. This has sparked a debate: was it truly a miracle, or could better safety measures have prevented the tragedy?

The school's principal, Dáithí Murray, confirmed the children's safety and expressed gratitude for the support. The Education Authority's Critical Incident Response Team will provide further assistance to the affected students. Local MLA Justin McNulty praised the bus driver's actions, calling them heroic and reiterating the miracle of the children's survival.

As the community processes this traumatic event, the driver's family grieves, and the children recover, the question of road safety remains. Could more have been done to prevent this tragedy? Share your thoughts below, but remember to respect the privacy of those involved.