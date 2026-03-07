Burberry's Turnaround: CEO Joshua Schulman's Strategy for Global Growth (2026)

Burberry's CEO: Redefining Britishness for Global Dominance

The iconic British fashion house, Burberry, has been grappling with a 15% sales decline over the past year, yet its stock price has more than doubled since September 2024. This paradox has investors buzzing, but why?

The Answer: A New CEO's Vision. Joshua Schulman, Burberry's new leader, is steering the brand away from its recent 'square peg, round hole' strategies. He's betting on a more pragmatic approach to branding and pricing, leveraging the brand's rich heritage.

But here's where it gets controversial—Schulman's strategy involves a shift in focus. Burberry, known for its iconic trench coats, is now emphasizing accessible pricing and recognizable branding. Hero bags priced at £2,000, tartan scarves, and classic polo shirts with Burberry checks are taking center stage. And this is the part most people miss—the brand is showcasing its British identity through campaigns featuring British icons like Kate Winslet.

Schulman's analysis? Burberry had lost its way, straying from its core strengths in outerwear and scarves. His plan? Reclaim the brand's authority by embracing its Britishness and authenticity.

A New Marketing Message: Burberry's campaigns now showcase British culture, from country houses to Carnaby Street. This shift has sparked a debate: is this a genuine celebration of Britishness or a strategic move to appeal to global audiences?

Pricing Strategy: Schulman introduces a pricing pyramid, offering options for various budgets. This approach ensures they cater to a wider audience, a bold move in the luxury market. But is this a dilution of the brand's luxury status or a necessary adaptation?

Inventory Management: Burberry took decisive action to clear seasonal inventory, making room for new collections. This bold move allowed for a 7% inventory reduction, freeing up resources for innovation. But was this a risky strategy or a calculated gamble?

Restructuring for Urgency: Schulman restructured the company, cutting jobs and streamlining operations. He brought decision-making closer to the customer, creating a more agile organization. But how do these job cuts affect the company's culture and talent retention?

The Runway Show: Burberry's runway is a creative laboratory, showcasing the brand's evolution. The iconic Burberry check is being reimagined, appearing in both subtle and bold ways. But how does this innovation balance tradition and modernity?

Made in Britain: While many products are made elsewhere, Burberry's trench coats and scarves are proudly British. Schulman hints at exploring more British craftsmanship, but is this a genuine commitment to local industry or a marketing tactic?

In summary, Burberry's CEO is redefining Britishness, balancing heritage and innovation. But is this strategy a bold step towards global dominance or a risky move that could dilute the brand's identity? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!