Burberry's 170th Anniversary: Stars Redefine the Iconic Trench Coat in 'Portraits of an Icon' (2026)

EXCLUSIVE: Stars Reimagine the Burberry Trench as a Personal Canvas in a 170th Anniversary Campaign

LONDON — Burberry’s trench coat, a staple that feels almost part of British cultural heritage, is once again in the spotlight with a campaign celebrating the label’s 170th anniversary.

Titled “The Trench, Portraits of an Icon,” the project opens to reveal the coat’s remarkable versatility, showing how its look shifts with each wearer. Shot by Tim Walker, the series presents 23 luminaries from film, music, sports, and fashion in stark black-and-white portraits. Many of these icons have previously walked Burberry’s fashion shows or sat front row at the brand’s trench-forward Fall 2026 presentation at Old Billingsgate Market.

The lineup blends rising stars with longtime Burberry friends, including Agyness Deyn, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Erin O’Connor, Hikaru Utada, J.Y. Park, Jack Draper, Jonathan Bailey, Karen Elson, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Kid Cudi, Kristin Scott Thomas, Little Simz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sora Choi, Teyana Taylor, and Wu Lei.

Burberry describes the cast as a “cross-generational portrait of contemporary culture,” with each participant bringing a distinct perspective to the iconic coat. This campaign is the first in a series of special events and moments marking the anniversary.

The featured looks originate from Burberry’s heritage collection, which carries a Royal Warrant from King Charles III and is produced at the brand’s Castleford, Yorkshire factory. The campaign also showcases the newer, cropped Mayfair trench, a style that has gained immense popularity and was quickly echoed by high-street brands after designer Daniel Lee introduced it on the runway.

The trench’s central role isn’t accidental. Since his arrival, CEO Joshua Schulman has foregrounded Burberry’s core signatures—the scarf, the check pattern, and the trench—as part of a broader thesis: Burberry thrives where its authenticity runs deepest.

The house owes its origins to Thomas Burberry and his gabardine trenches, once favored by British Army officers in World War I. Beyond protecting soldiers from harsh conditions, these trenches became fashion symbols that boosted morale and style alike. The brand’s gabardine even accompanied Ernest Shackleton on early Antarctic expeditions, where it protected both crew and equipment during the Nimrod Expedition.

In an interview at Burberry’s Westminster HQ, Schulman reflected on the trench’s evolution over more than a century. “It has moved beyond its original functional purpose to become a staple of fashion and a vehicle for self-expression. I’m excited by this campaign because the trench is a living, breathing piece of the fashion universe, worn by some of the most engaging personalities in the world,” he said, calling it Burberry’s most recognizable and enduring icon.

Under Schulman’s leadership, the trench has also helped drive Burberry’s sales growth. In the three months leading to December 27, outerwear and scarves posted double-digit gains, contributing to a 3 percent rise in overall retail revenue at constant exchange to 665 million pounds. Gen Z shoppers in China helped propel these numbers during the holiday quarter, while the new cashmere trench was a top seller. Regular high performers include the Kensington, as well as the Waterloo, Chelsea, and Camden car coats.

Schulman highlighted a standout image of Moss in a Kensington trench, noting its relevance and modern appeal that harks back to a campaign shot more than two decades ago.

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Daniel Lee, who steered creative direction for this distinctly British campaign, collaborated with stylist Katy England. The campaign also features a short film including Blur’s “Sing” and candid banter between cast and crew, continuing Burberry’s tradition of British humor, culture, and self-deprecation.

Lee described the project as a tribute to Burberry—an emblem of British style and craftsmanship—and a thank-you to the skilled artisans behind every coat.

Every piece in the heritage line is manufactured in England at Castleford, where Burberry’s expert tailors have produced rainwear for over half a century. The cotton gabardine is engineered for crease resistance and is lined with the brand’s beige house check.

The trench fabrics, from the outer shell to the cotton lining, are woven at Burberry’s Keighley mill in Yorkshire, with the main fabric and body lining composed of 100 percent organic cotton.

While the focus remains on heritage silhouettes, the campaign also hints at broader variations. The Fitzrovia trench and the Ellingham fit-and-flare car coat offer roomier sleeves and a fuller skirt that cinches at the waist. Burberry has even reintroduced a lightweight tropical gabardine suited to warmer climates, available in sugar pink, stone, and graphite hues.

To amplify the experience, Burberry plans window displays and curated pop-ups featuring the signature trench silhouettes alongside large campaign portraits. The brand aims for gallery-like moments that invite customers to engage with the designs in a lived-in, experiential way.

Pop-up installations will travel to key global hubs, including Regent Street in London, Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo, Lotte Main in Seoul, and 57th Street in New York.

The trench celebration continues beyond the campaign. For Burberry’s fall 2026 show, Lee expanded the trench’s femininity, adding dramatic ruffled collars and shimmering fringe to faux-fur variants, along with elongated knitwear trenches, leather belts and epaulets, bouclé textures, and fur-collared versions. One standout featured a trench woven with a vintage map of the City of London, a nod to Burberry’s tradition of marrying British heritage with historical storytelling.

Would you agree that the trench remains Burberry’s most defining icon, or do you see another piece as equally emblematic of the brand’s identity? Share your thoughts in the comments.