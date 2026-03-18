Bulls’ Yabusele Declines 2026/27 Player Option (2026)

Bulls' Yabusele Declines 2026/27 Player Option: A Strategic Move with Financial Benefits

By Rory Maher | February 5, 2026

In a strategic move that could impact the NBA landscape, veteran big man Guerschon Yabusele recently made a significant decision regarding his contract. Before his trade to the Chicago Bulls, Yabusele, a former EuroLeague star, worked closely with the New York Knicks to adjust his contract terms. This adjustment included a $5.78MM player option for the 2026/27 season, which, unfortunately, was reducing his trade value.

The reason for this? Potential trade partners were hesitant to take on Yabusele's salary, especially after he had a down year in the 2025/26 season. However, Yabusele's decision to decline the player option as part of his move to Chicago has unlocked a world of possibilities.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network, Yabusele's move to Chicago puts him on track for unrestricted free agency this summer. This means he can explore new opportunities without the constraints of a player option. And it's not just about free agency; Yabusele's decision has also had a ripple effect on the Knicks's strategy.

Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reveals that Yabusele's decline of the player option helped facilitate the Knicks's acquisition of Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans. This trade, in turn, allowed the Knicks to clear cap space and make room for other strategic moves.

The Bulls, on the other hand, benefit financially from Yabusele's decision. They gain extra cap room in 2026, which they can use to strengthen their roster. Additionally, the Bulls will provide Yabusele with an opportunity to play, as he has received limited run this season. This move not only benefits the team but also showcases Yabusele's versatility and adaptability as a player.

The future of Yabusele's career remains uncertain, with a very real chance of him heading back overseas next season. He has been linked to Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel and several European teams are reportedly monitoring his situation. However, for now, he is expected to remain with the Chicago Bulls for the rest of the season, contributing to the team's success and potentially shaping his NBA legacy.