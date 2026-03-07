Bulls Stun Edinburgh! United Rugby Championship Comeback Win | URC Highlights (2026)

The United Rugby Championship witnessed a thrilling comeback as the Bulls emerged victorious over Edinburgh, turning a 12-point deficit into a stunning victory in the Scottish capital. The match began with Edinburgh taking an early lead, thanks to tries from Duhan van der Merwe, Pierre Schoeman, and D'arcy Rae, building a 17-5 advantage at halftime. However, the Bulls' resilience shone through in the second half, with Marcel Coetzee, Johann Grobbelaar, and Marco van Staden scoring tries, and Handre Pollard's conversions proving pivotal. This triumph marked a significant moment in the season for the Bulls, who climbed to ninth place in the URC table, while Edinburgh's playoff aspirations took a hit, slipping to 11th place with just three wins all season. The match showcased the Bulls' ability to adapt and overcome adversity, leaving Edinburgh with a bitter taste as they suffered their fifth loss in seven matches across all competitions. Despite van der Merwe's struggles this season, his signature finish ignited the home side's momentum. Wes Goosen's strategic playmaking and van der Merwe's powerful finish showcased the Bulls' offensive prowess. The turning point came when the Bulls responded with a swift and powerful lineout maul, followed by Coetzee's try, narrowing the gap. Edinburgh's determination was evident as they regrouped, but the Bulls' relentless spirit prevailed, with Grobbelaar and van Staden's tries, and Pollard's flawless conversions, ultimately securing the victory. The match highlighted the importance of perseverance and teamwork, leaving a lasting impression on the championship's competitive landscape.