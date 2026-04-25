Bulls GM Search: Kyle Korver, Mike Dunleavy Jr., and More on the Radar (2026)

The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a front office overhaul, and the names being floated for potential hires are intriguing. The latest buzz suggests that the Bulls are considering a trio of former NBA players-turned-executives: Kyle Korver, Mike Dunleavy Jr., and Landry Fields. Additionally, Austin Brown, a prominent figure in the NBA agent world, is also on the radar.

Kyle Korver, a legendary NBA sharpshooter, is a familiar face in Chicago. He played two seasons with the Bulls before his playing career came to an end in 2020. Since then, Korver has been working behind the scenes, first as the Hawks' director of player affairs and development, and more recently as their assistant general manager. His experience and connections within the league make him a strong candidate for any front office role.

Mike Dunleavy Jr., a 45-year-old veteran of the game, spent three seasons with the Bulls near the end of his playing career. While his inclusion on the Bulls' wish list might seem like a long shot, given his current role with the Warriors, it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility. Dunleavy's experience and relationships within the league could be valuable assets for the Bulls.

Landry Fields, 37, is another former player-turned-executive with NBA experience. He served as the Hawks' general manager for three seasons, but was let go last April. Despite his recent dismissal, Fields' time in the front office could provide valuable insights and connections for the Bulls. However, his recent firing from the Hawks might be a red flag for potential employers.

Adding to the mix is Austin Brown, a powerful agent and co-head of CAA's basketball division. Brown's client list includes some of the NBA's biggest stars, such as Donovan Mitchell, Cooper Flagg, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr., and OG Anunoby. His influence and connections in the league make him a significant player in the front office search.

What makes this situation particularly fascinating is the potential for a fresh perspective within the Bulls' front office. While these names are all well-connected and experienced, they also bring a variety of viewpoints and experiences to the table. The Bulls' current situation, marked by recent firings and a need for a new direction, could be the perfect opportunity for a shake-up that brings in new ideas and energy.

In my opinion, the Bulls should be cautious in their hiring process. While these individuals have impressive credentials, the recent history of the organization suggests that a thorough evaluation of each candidate's fit and potential impact is essential. The Bulls need to ensure that they are not just bringing in names, but also a cohesive and effective leadership team that can guide the franchise towards success.

The Bulls' front office search is a fascinating development, and one that could shape the future of the franchise. As the team looks to rebuild and re-energize, the potential hires mentioned above offer a mix of experience, connections, and fresh perspectives. However, the Bulls must proceed with caution, ensuring that they make the right choices to build a sustainable and winning culture.