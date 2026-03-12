Bulls Dominate Mavericks 125-107 After Kidd's Ejection (2026)

Imagine your coach getting ejected in the first quarter of a crucial game. It sounds like a recipe for disaster, right? That's exactly what happened to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, and it definitely played a role in their crushing 125-107 defeat.

The Chicago Bulls, hungry to break a three-game losing streak, came out firing on all cylinders. Coby White led the charge with a dynamic 22-point performance, while Ayo Dosunmu contributed a solid 20 points. But here's the key: it wasn't just a couple of star players carrying the team. Seven Bulls players reached double figures in scoring, showcasing a well-rounded offensive attack that the Mavericks simply couldn't contain. Nikola Vucevic and rookie sensation Matas Buzelis chipped in with 15 points apiece, highlighting the Bulls' impressive 51.5% shooting accuracy from the field.

One of the biggest factors in the Bulls' victory was their dominance in transition. They absolutely crushed the Mavericks in fast-break points, racking up a whopping 38 points compared to Dallas's paltry 8. This indicates a significant difference in energy, hustle, and defensive breakdowns on the Mavericks' part. The Bulls never trailed, setting the tone early and maintaining control throughout the game.

The Mavericks, already facing adversity with Anthony Davis sidelined due to ligament damage in his left hand sustained in a previous loss against Utah, suffered another blow when head coach Jason Kidd was ejected midway through the first quarter. And this is the part most people miss: a coach's presence, especially early on, can be crucial for setting the game plan and motivating the team.

Kidd's ejection stemmed from a heated argument with referee Scott Foster regarding a goaltending call against Max Christie. Kidd apparently wanted to challenge the call but wasn't given the opportunity, leading to two technical fouls and his subsequent removal from the game. But here's where it gets controversial... Was Kidd's reaction justified? Did the referee act too quickly? These are the kinds of questions that can ignite debate among fans and analysts alike.

Despite Ryan Nembhard's 16 points and six assists, and rookie star Cooper Flagg's underwhelming 11 points (on 4-for-13 shooting) and one rebound, the Mavericks struggled to find any consistent offense or defensive stops. They simply couldn't overcome the early deficit and the absence of their coach.

The Bulls capitalized on the Mavericks' struggles, extending an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter. A 13-2 run in the second quarter, punctuated by Buzelis' fast-break layup, widened the gap to 59-41 with about four minutes left in the half. The game truly spiraled out of control for Dallas in the fourth quarter, as a 21-4 Bulls surge transformed a manageable 10-point lead into a commanding 115-88 advantage – their largest of the night.

Looking ahead, the Mavericks will try to bounce back as they host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The Bulls, riding high on this victory, will travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Tuesday.

Now, let's talk about the bigger picture. Was this game a turning point for the Bulls, signaling a return to form after their recent struggles? Or was it simply a case of the Mavericks having a particularly bad night, compounded by injuries and the coach's ejection? And how much did Kidd's ejection really affect the outcome? Could a different coach have rallied the team despite Davis's absence, or was the Bulls' performance simply too dominant to overcome?