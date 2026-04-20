Bulgari's Iconic Icons Collection: Jewelry Reimagined as Handbags! (2026)

Prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary collaboration that's unfolding at Bulgari!

Two years ago, Mary Katrantzou, the newly appointed creative director of leather goods and accessories, embarked on a journey into Bulgari's rich archives. She delved into the brand's history, dating back to its founding by the visionary Greek silversmith, Sotirio Bulgari, in 1884. This exploration inspired Katrantzou to create something truly iconic - a debut collection of minaudières, aptly named 'Icons'.

The 'Icons' collection consists of five exquisite limited-edition bags, each offered in two sizes, paying homage to Bulgari's signature motifs. From the ancient Greek-inspired 'Monete' coin to the iconic 'Serpenti', made famous by none other than Elizabeth Taylor, each bag tells a story. The luxurious 'Tubogas', the fan-like 'Divas' Dream', and the logo-embellished 'Bulgari Bulgari' complete this extraordinary ensemble.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Katrantzou didn't just recreate jewelry; she transformed it into functional accessories with a precious twist. Each bag features exquisite stones like amethyst, tiger's-eye, and malachite, adding a touch of luxury. And the inspiration doesn't stop there. Each bag is dedicated to an iconic woman, including fashion legend Isabella Rossellini, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, supermodel Linda Evangelista, actor Kim Ji-won, and architect Sumayya Vally.

Katrantzou invited these remarkable women to share their personal essays on creativity, tradition, and life lessons. These essays, printed as miniature books, are a perfect fit for the bags, turning them into vessels of knowledge and inspiration. Isabella Rossellini, with her unique perspective, wrote about her journey back to academia in her 60s, pursuing a master's degree in animal behavior and conservation. She emphasizes that being an icon is not a profession but a recognition of a life filled with interesting experiences beyond one's career.

For Katrantzou, the 'Icons' collection is a celebration of evolution and heritage. It's about transforming precious objects into carriers of cultural resonance and creative courage. She explains, "My intention was to collaborate with women who are celebrated as keepers of culture, embodying a sense of legacy."

And this is the part most people miss: Katrantzou designed the bags with a unique twist - they won't fit a phone! A bold statement in itself, she says, reflecting her vision for these iconic pieces.

So, what do you think? Is this collection a bold statement on the evolution of accessories, or is it a step too far? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!