Buffalo Toronto Public Media's New Talk Station: Local News, Music, and More! (2026)

Get ready for a major shake-up in the Buffalo-Toronto media landscape! Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) is boldly transforming one of its stations into a full-service, commercial talk powerhouse, blending local news, public affairs, cultural programming, sports, and music into a format that promises to reflect the vibrant diversity of both cities. But here’s where it gets controversial: to make this happen, BTPM is converting 94.5 WNED-FM from a non-commercial to a commercial license, a move that’s already sparking debate among public radio purists. Is this a necessary evolution or a risky departure from public media’s core mission? Let’s dive in.

This realignment isn’t just about programming—it’s a strategic response to a $2.2 million annual funding cut from the federal government. BTPM President/CEO Tom Calderone puts it bluntly: “The federal funding cut put us in a difficult position, but we’re using this moment to think creatively about how we serve our community while safeguarding our essential services.” The plan? Move classical programming from 94.5 WNED-FM to 88.7 WBFO, which will retain popular NPR shows like Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Meanwhile, 94.5 will become the home of a reimagined full-service station, featuring local, national, and international content, supported by both members and advertisers.

And this is the part most people miss: while 94.5 will introduce advertising, BTPM insists it’s doing so with strict safeguards. “Advertising will be introduced gradually, with category restrictions and a clear separation between editorial and sales operations,” they explain. More than half of BTPM’s budget already comes from member support, and the commercial license will offer sponsors greater flexibility, including calls-to-action and descriptive language. But will this blur the line between public service and commercial interests? That’s a question worth discussing.

For classical music fans, don’t worry—a 24/7 classical service will remain available on HD and 89.7 WNJA Jamestown. Similarly, a full NPR feed will continue on HD, 88.1 WUBJ Jamestown, and 91.3 WOLN Olean NY. High school football broadcasts and the AAA “BTPM The Bridge” programming will also move to 94.5, rounding out its diverse lineup.

The changes could roll out as early as May, though no firm date has been set. BTPM emphasizes that its nonprofit status, mission, editorial standards, and public service commitment remain unchanged. But here’s the big question: Can a public media organization successfully straddle the line between member-supported and commercially funded content without compromising its values?

This move is part of a broader strategy to ensure BTPM’s long-term financial sustainability, but it’s also a bold experiment in redefining what public media can—and should—be. What do you think? Is this a smart adaptation to a changing media landscape, or a risky gamble? Let us know in the comments—this is one conversation you won’t want to miss!