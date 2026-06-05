Buffalo Sabres' Devon Levi Trade Rumors: Exploring Potential Destinations (2026)

The Buffalo Sabres' future with netminder Devon Levi is a topic of growing speculation, with sources suggesting a potential trade in the summer. The relationship between the Sabres and Levi has reportedly soured, with the Ottawa Senators expressing interest in acquiring him as a backup for Linus Ullmark. This potential move raises questions about the Sabres' strategy and the future of their goaltending corps.

One key factor in this scenario is the Sabres' current goaltending situation. They already have a tandem of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon signed through next season, with Colten Ellis as the third-string option. This depth could make Levi a valuable trade chip, especially if the Sabres are looking to improve their overall roster.

However, the Sabres' flexibility in trading Levi is limited. The Oilers, for instance, are in dire need of goaltending help, but the Sabres' lack of flexibility might prevent them from engaging in a bidding war. The team's current financial constraints and the rarity of intradivisional trades could influence their decision-making process.

From a personal perspective, the Sabres' potential trade of Levi highlights the challenges of managing goaltending in the NHL. While Levi has shown solid production in the AHL, his NHL opportunities have been limited, leading to a decline in the relationship with the team. This situation underscores the importance of finding the right balance between developing young talent and maximizing their potential in the NHL.

In my opinion, the Sabres' decision to explore trading Levi could be a strategic move to address their goaltending needs and improve their overall competitiveness. However, it also raises questions about the team's long-term goaltending strategy and the potential impact on their future success.

Buffalo Sabres' Devon Levi Trade Rumors: Exploring Potential Destinations (2026)

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