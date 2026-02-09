Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars: AFC Wild Card Round Preview (2026)

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for an exciting AFC Wild Card Round, facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But here's where it gets controversial: should you watch, stream, or listen to the game? We've got you covered with all the details you need to catch the action. Where to Watch, Stream, and Listen:

Game Details:

  • Date: January 15, 2026
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Key Players to Watch:

  • Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills): The star quarterback is known for his precision passing and ability to lead the offense. Keep an eye on him to see if he can lead the Bills to victory.

  • Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars): The young quarterback has shown promise, and you'll want to watch him navigate the Bills' defense. Will he be able to lead the Jaguars to a win?

Controversial Moment to Watch For:

  • The Bills' Defense vs. Lawrence: The Bills' defense has been a force to be reckoned with, but Lawrence has proven to be a skilled passer. Will the Bills' defense be able to contain him, or will Lawrence make some big plays? This could be a pivotal moment in the game.

Don't miss out on the action! Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and get ready to cheer on your favorite team. And remember, if you're in the area, you can catch the game live at Highmark Stadium. But if you're not, don't worry – you can still stream the game and enjoy the excitement from the comfort of your own home.

