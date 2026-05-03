Buffalo Bills Hire Jim Leonhard as New Defensive Coordinator | NFL News (2026)

Here’s a move that’s bound to shake up the NFL coaching landscape: the Buffalo Bills are reportedly set to hire Jim Leonhard as their new defensive coordinator, marking a bold shift in their defensive strategy. But here’s where it gets controversial—is Leonhard the right fit to replace Sean McDermott, who led the Bills’ defense for nine seasons? Let’s dive in.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are poised to bring Leonhard on board, a decision that signals a fresh approach after McDermott’s departure. At 43, Leonhard is no stranger to high-pressure roles, currently serving as the defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach for the Denver Broncos. And this is the part most people miss—under his guidance this season, the Broncos’ defense racked up an impressive 68 sacks, just four shy of tying the single-season record set by the 1984 Chicago Bears. They also allowed the second-fewest yards per game (278.2), proving Leonhard’s ability to craft a dominant defensive unit.

Leonhard’s journey to this point is just as intriguing. After joining the Broncos in 2024 as the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, he previously held roles as a senior football analyst at Illinois and spent six seasons coaching at Wisconsin, including a stint as interim head coach in 2022. His playing career is equally notable—an undrafted safety out of Wisconsin, Leonhard spent a decade in the NFL, suiting up for the Bills (2005-2007, 2013), Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Broncos, and Cleveland Browns.

But here’s the twist: Leonhard isn’t the only Broncos connection joining the Bills. New head coach Joe Brady is also bringing in Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator, marking the second Broncos coach to join his staff. Brady, who worked under Sean Payton in 2017-18, has been clear about his priorities: ‘I only get one opportunity to be a head football coach,’ he said during his introductory press conference. ‘I’m not in the business of hiring my friends. I want the best football coaches for these players because they deserve that.’

While Brady and Leonhard haven’t worked together before, their combined expertise could be a game-changer for Buffalo. However, Leonhard’s hiring isn’t without competition—he also interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers and Ravens for defensive roles. So, here’s the question: Can Leonhard replicate his success in Denver and elevate the Bills’ defense to new heights, or will the pressure of replacing McDermott prove too great? Let us know what you think in the comments—this move is sure to spark debate among fans and analysts alike.