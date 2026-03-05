A disappointing turn of events for horse racing enthusiasts! Buetane, the promising racehorse, will not be competing in the Grade 3 Holy Bull race this Saturday at Gulfstream. But here's the catch: it's all due to a canceled flight.

Trainer Bob Baffert confirmed the unfortunate news via text message, stating that Buetane's travel plans were disrupted. The horse was scheduled to fly to Florida for the race but will now miss out on this prestigious event. And this isn't the only race at risk; Buetane's participation in the Southwest (G3) at Oaklawn is also uncertain, as it relies on securing a flight to Arkansas.

Owned by Zedan Racing Stables, Buetane is a $1.15 million son of Tiz the Law. He recently finished second in the seven-furlong San Vicente on January 10 at Santa Anita, just two lengths behind So Happy. This result showcased his potential, making his absence from the Holy Bull a significant loss for the event.

The Holy Bull will now likely feature a field of eight, including the 2025 Street Sense (G3) winner Incredibolt, Gulfstream allowance winner Nearly, and the impressive Churchill Downs maiden special weight winner Cannoneer. These races are crucial, offering valuable Kentucky Derby points to the top finishers.

Controversy arises: Some might question the reliance on air travel for racehorses, especially when it can lead to such significant disruptions. Should there be a backup plan for transportation to ensure horses can reach their races? Or is this an unavoidable risk in the sport? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Here's the breakdown of the Holy Bull G3 race entries, with Buetane's absence noted:

Incredibolt (Bolt d'Oro) - Trained by Riley Mott, ridden by Jaime Torres. A strong contender with a recent win in the 2025 Street Sense G3. Roger That Dana (Awesome Slew) - Luis M. Ramirez's entry, ridden by R. Rojas. Placed second in the 2026 Mucho Macho Man LS. Project Ace (War of Will) - Trained by Dale L. Romans, with Corey J. Lanerie as jockey. Won their last race at CD MSW. Global Aviator (Global Campaign) - Rohan G. Crichton's entry, ridden by Joe Bravo. Won their last race at GP MSW. Cannoneer (Into Mischief) - Trained by Brad H. Cox, with Irad Ortiz, Jr. as jockey. Won their last race at CD MSW. Buetane (Tiz the Law) - Trained by Bob Baffert, ridden by Joel Rosario. Now a non-runner due to travel issues. Nearly (Not This Time) - Todd A. Pletcher's entry, with John R. Velazquez as jockey. Won their last race at GP AlwOC. Bravaro (Upstart) - Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.'s entry, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione. Won the 2025 Sleepy Hollow RS. Game For It (Known Agenda) - Trained by Chad Summers, with Junior Alvarado as jockey. Won their last race at Aqu MdnOC.

With Buetane's absence, the Holy Bull race dynamics have undoubtedly shifted. Will the favorite Incredibolt take the lead, or will there be a surprise winner? Stay tuned as the race unfolds, and feel free to share your predictions and thoughts on this unexpected development!