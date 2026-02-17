Budget-Friendly Île de Ré: Camping with Style (2026)

Dreaming of a chic French getaway but worried about breaking the bank? Fear not! Île de Ré, the chic island off France's west coast, can be experienced on a budget without sacrificing style. Forget roughing it in a tent – think charming oyster-hut inspired cabins with dishwashers, comfy beds, and shared showers (just with your crew). This is glamping, French style, at Slow Village in St-Martin-de-Ré.

And this is the part most people miss: Slow Village isn't just about the accommodations; it's about the vibrant community. Picture this: French families gathering at mealtimes, pots clattering, laughter echoing. Kids delight in the playground, the farm animals, and the Slow Club, where art workshops and vervain tea create a cozy atmosphere.

But here's where it gets controversial: Is Île de Ré truly 'rural'? While you'll find charming villages, fields of poppies, and a windmill-adorned roundabout, there's also a Lidl, a Decathlon, and bustling cycle paths that rival London's rush hour (complete with baguette-balancing cyclists and dog trailers!).

This island caters to everyone. Families adore the merry-go-rounds, the salt marshes teeming with wildlife, and the atmospheric Abbaye des Châteliers, where history and imagination collide. Beach lovers have their pick: the lively Gros Joncs with its surf lessons, or the serene Plage de Montamer, backed by a shady park.

Foodies, rejoice! La Martinière's legendary gelato (47 flavors!) is a must-try, though be prepared for toddler-induced ice cream meltdowns. St-Martin-de-Ré charms with its free-roaming donkeys (no pajamas, unfortunately) and Vauban fortifications, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Île de Ré is an island of contrasts: chic boutiques and artisanal shops sit alongside bustling markets and family-friendly restaurants. It's a place where you can cycle through poppy fields, savor a rosé in a picturesque square, and end the day with a communal spirit at Slow Village, guitar melodies mingling with the clinking of glasses.

So, is Île de Ré worth the hype? Absolutely. It's a place where luxury and affordability coexist, where history and modernity blend seamlessly, and where memories are made, one gelato flavor at a time.

Jenny Coad was a guest of Slow Village, which offers room-only cabins for four from £70 (slow-village.com). Fly to La Rochelle or Nantes.