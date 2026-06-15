Budget 2026-27: 17 Cancer Drugs Exempted from Customs Duty in India (2026)

The 2026-27 Union Budget has brought a ray of hope for cancer patients across India. In a significant move, the government has announced the exemption of basic customs duty on 17 critical cancer drugs and medicines, many of which are used in advanced and targeted therapies. This decision is set to ease the financial burden on patients and their families, who often face the daunting challenge of long, complex, and expensive cancer treatment, especially when it involves imported medicines. But here's where it gets controversial... While the exemption is a welcome relief, some experts argue that the overall cost of cancer treatment remains high, and this move alone might not significantly impact the financial burden on patients. And this is the part most people miss... The list includes a range of drugs used in the treatment of breast cancer, lung cancer, blood cancer, prostate cancer, and other aggressive or rare forms of cancer. These medicines are part of modern oncology care, including immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and cell-based treatments. This announcement reflects a broader push in the Budget to strengthen healthcare affordability and ease the financial burden on patients who depend on imported life-saving drugs. What does the customs duty exemption mean? Customs duty is a tax levied on goods imported into India. When such duties are removed on medicines, it directly lowers their landed cost. In simple terms, patients may now get these drugs at a lower price, as importers and hospitals will no longer have to pay basic customs duty on them. For cancer patients who often require prolonged treatment, even a small reduction in drug prices can make a meaningful difference over time. The full list of 17 cancer drugs exempted in the Budget includes: 1. Ribociclib 2. Abemaciclib 3. Talycabtagene autoleucel 4. Tremelimumab 5. Venetoclax 6. Ceritinib 7. Brigatinib 8. Darolutamide 9. Toripalimab 10. Serplulimab 11. Tislelizumab 12. Inotuzumab ozogamicin 13. Ponatinib 14. Ibrutinib 15. Dabrafenib 16. Trametinib 17. Ipilimumab These medicines are widely used in advanced cancer care, including targeted therapy and immunotherapy protocols. The exemption of basic customs duty on these 17 cancer drugs sends a strong signal about the government's intent to prioritize healthcare affordability. While the overall cost of cancer treatment remains high, this step is seen as a positive move towards reducing out-of-pocket expenses for patients. Experts believe that such measures, combined with wider health insurance coverage and domestic drug manufacturing, can gradually improve cancer care accessibility in India. As the 2026-27 Budget unfolds, this announcement stands out as a meaningful intervention for thousands of families facing the emotional and financial challenges of cancer treatment. Do you agree with the government's move to exempt customs duty on cancer drugs? Or do you think more needs to be done to ease the financial burden on patients? Share your thoughts in the comments below.