Bucks vs Pelicans: Trey Murphy III's 44-Point Explosion & Bucks' OT Win! | NBA Highlights (2026)

The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Ryan Rollins' 27 points, overcame a 44-point game by Trey Murphy III and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 141-137 in overtime. Murphy's 44 points and 12 3-pointers set a new career high and matched the fifth-highest single-game total in NBA history. The game was a high-scoring affair, with both teams combining for 45 3-pointers and the Bucks shooting a season-best 60.9% overall. The Bucks took the lead in overtime with a Rollins layup and a Myles Turner 3-pointer, but a controversial call against Zion Williamson and a missed 3-pointer by Saddiq Bey almost turned the tide. Kevin Porter Jr. sealed the win with two free throws in the final seconds, contributing 18 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. The Bucks, who had just snapped a five-game skid, remain without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who watched the game from the bench. The team is also the subject of widespread trade rumors, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their performance.

Bucks vs Pelicans: Trey Murphy III's 44-Point Explosion & Bucks' OT Win! | NBA Highlights (2026)

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