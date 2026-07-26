Bryson Stott's Midseason Swing Adjustment: Unlocking His Full Potential in 2026 | MLB Phillies (2026)

A new season, a new mindset: Bryson Stott's journey to finding his swing.

In the world of baseball, every player has their own unique story, and Bryson Stott's tale is one of adjustment and self-discovery. Last year, Stott found himself in a mental battle, constantly thinking about his swing and where he wanted the ball to go. It's a common struggle for many athletes, but Stott has found a way to turn it around.

The Power of Adjustment

Stott's breakthrough moment came when he made a midseason swing adjustment. He realized that overthinking his stance and swing was hindering his performance. So, he made a bold move and lowered his hands, letting his swing flow naturally. This simple change had a profound impact on his game.

But here's where it gets controversial... Stott's adjustment wasn't just about his hands. He also moved closer to the plate, a decision that his hitting coach, Kevin Long, believes was crucial. Long noticed that Stott was losing energy in his hips, causing them to slide more towards first base than the pitcher's mound. By making this subtle change, Stott's contact point improved, and his bat speed increased.

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about the physical adjustments. Stott's mental approach also played a significant role. He learned to trust his instincts and let the ball dictate its path, rather than trying to force it. This new mindset allowed him to focus more on his approach and less on the mechanics of his swing.

The results speak for themselves. Stott's batting average improved from .228 to .307, and his OPS skyrocketed from .626 to .885 in the second half of the season. He's excited about the upcoming 2026 season and believes he's found his true potential.

However, the journey doesn't end here. Stott will need to prove himself and earn his spot as the Phillies' everyday second baseman. Manager Rob Thomson has indicated that Stott and Edmundo Sosa will platoon at second base to start the season.

Stott is determined to play every game, but he understands the importance of making the most of his opportunities, especially against left-handed pitchers.

The Phillies believe in Stott's changes and the impact they've had on his game. His improved bat speed and contact point are a testament to the hard work he's put in. By ditching his no-stride stance, except with two strikes, Stott has found a balance between power and precision.

So, what's next for Bryson Stott? Will he continue to thrive and become a consistent force at the plate? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Stott's story is an inspiring reminder that sometimes, the simplest adjustments can lead to incredible transformations.

What do you think? Do you believe in Stott's potential? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!