Bryce Eldridge: Giants' Rising Star Embraces His Unique Journey (2026)

As the San Francisco Giants' Bryce Eldridge steps into his second major league spring, he carries with him the wisdom of his veteran teammates. Early in the training camp, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman shared a simple yet powerful message: 'just be yourself.' This advice resonates deeply with Eldridge, who stands as one of the tallest position players in the major leagues at 6-foot-7. The young first baseman is acutely aware of the high expectations placed upon him, and he's determined to embrace his unique strengths and identity on the field.

"If I try and do more, I'm a power guy, I'm not going to wow anyone on the basepaths. I'm going to make the plays at first," Eldridge reflects. "If I try to be a slap hitter or bunt, I'm going to try and be myself, not go outside of that and not compare myself to others. I think that'll keep me in a good space."

Eldridge's journey to the major leagues is a testament to his dedication and talent. Selected 16th overall in the 2023 amateur draft, he made his debut last September, showcasing his power with a .357 exit velocity. However, he also recognizes the need for continuous improvement. With only 321 total plate appearances over 74 games at Triple-A over the past two years, he's eager to refine his skills and adapt to the demands of the big leagues.

Manager Tony Vitello and infield instructor Ron Washington have been impressed with Eldridge's progress. "He takes it all in," Vitello notes. "For a kid who was drafted where he was drafted and all that, he could approach things differently with his teammates and kind of be like, 'I got it,' but he seems to be wanting to soak up information."

Despite the challenges and expectations, Eldridge remains grounded, drawing strength from his deep faith and strong family ties. "Just not letting baseball be my entire life," he says, emphasizing the importance of balance and perspective in his journey. As he continues to grow and evolve as a player, Eldridge is poised to make a significant impact on the Giants' lineup, leveraging his unique blend of power and discipline to become a force to be reckoned with in the MLB.