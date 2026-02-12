Bryan County Health Dept. Pembroke Clinic Closure: Water Main Break Update (2026)

Attention, Pembroke residents! A critical update from the Bryan County Health Department. The Pembroke Clinic, a vital healthcare hub, has temporarily shut its doors due to an unexpected water main break. But here's the twist: this isn't just a routine closure.

On January 7, 2026, precisely at noon, the clinic suspended its operations. The reason? A sudden water main break. Now, the good news is, if repairs go smoothly, the clinic aims to reopen with full functionality by 8 a.m. on January 8.

For those with scheduled appointments, rest assured, the clinic staff will personally reach out to reschedule. We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and we apologize for any disruption to your healthcare plans.

And this is the part most people miss: the clinic's dedication to keeping its community informed. This notice, a snapshot of a critical moment, is now an archive, a reminder of the challenges healthcare facilities face.

