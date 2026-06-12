Bruno Fernandes' Future at Manchester United: What's Next for the Captain? (2026)

The Future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United: A Tale of Wages, Disappointment, and Uncertain Departure

The controversial question on everyone's mind: Will Bruno Fernandes stay or go?

The future of Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United is a topic that continues to spark debate and concern among fans and teammates alike. Last summer, the Portuguese playmaker nearly left the club for Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, where he could have tripled his wages. However, he decided to stay, despite the prospect of a substantial pay increase.

The 'shambles' at the club and the impact on Fernandes' decision

According to reports, Fernandes' teammates are worried that he may leave the club at the end of the season, citing the 'shambles' at Old Trafford as a key factor. The Sun reports that Fernandes' colleagues fear the club's captain and star playmaker has grown tired of the current state of affairs at the club. This sentiment is further supported by a source who told The Sun that 'some of the squad think Bruno has had enough and, to be honest, they don't blame him.'

Fernandes' disappointment with the new ownership structure

Fernandes himself has expressed disappointment with the new ownership structure at United, and the dismissal of Amorim this week has not improved matters. Last month, Fernandes claimed that United bosses wanted to offload him but lacked the courage to go against Ruben Amorim's wishes, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The potential summer departure and Fernandes' words

Fernandes, whose contract at Old Trafford runs until 2027 with an option for another year, addressed a potential summer departure in an interview with Canal+. He stated, 'I decided not to go [to Saudi Arabia], not only for family reasons but because I genuinely liked the club.' He added, 'The club wanted me to go [away]. I told the directors that, I don't think they had the courage to make that decision because the coach wanted me. But if I said I wanted to leave, even though the coach wanted me to stay, the club would let me.'

The transfer discussions and United's stance

In October, Fernandes revealed that he had discussed his transfer with United's top brass. He stated, 'I had conversations with Al-Hilal, everyone is aware of that - from Europe I had some people talking to me but we never got into the place where we would have offers on the table or not.' Fernandes also spoke with both director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, expressing his concerns and seeking their perspectives. Wilcox and Berrada, while not ruling out the possibility of a transfer, emphasized their desire for Fernandes to stay at the club.

The price of Sky Sports and the potential for more live matches

In unrelated news, Sky has slashed the price of its Essential TV and Sky Sports bundle ahead of the 2025/26 season, offering members significant savings and access to over 1,400 live matches across the Premier League, EFL, and more. Sky will show at least 215 live Premier League games next season, an increase of up to 100 more.

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