Brunello Cucinelli's Record-Breaking 2025: Sales, Growth, and Luxury! (2026)

Brunello Cucinelli's 2025 Sales Surpass Expectations

MILAN -- Brunello Cucinelli, the renowned fashion designer, recently announced that 2025 has been a record-breaking year for his eponymous brand. The company's turnover exceeded the initial projections set 12 months ago, with sales reaching over 1.4 billion euros. This represents a 10.1% increase from the previous year, and at constant exchange rates, the growth was a remarkable 11.5%.

Cucinelli, the executive chairman and creative director, expressed his satisfaction with the year's achievements, stating, 'We have closed a year that we defined as record-breaking, both in terms of revenues and brand image. Given the quality of sales, we anticipate a healthy, sustainable, and balanced profit for 2025.'

The fourth quarter sales were particularly impressive, rising by 8.4% to 388.6 million euros, maintaining the previous year's performance despite a challenging comparison. Cucinelli's strategic investments in production facilities have played a crucial role in this success.

The company's Solomeo factory in Umbria and two new men's tailoring facilities in Gubbio and Penne were completed ahead of schedule, securing production for the next decade. These investments totaled around 145 million euros in 2025, as part of the 2024-2026 plan. Cucinelli believes this forward-thinking approach has allowed them to operate with greater efficiency and agility while maintaining sustainability.

Sales in Europe reached 494.6 million euros, an 8.3% increase, and accounted for 35.1% of the total revenues. The Americas saw a 9.2% rise to 520.5 million euros, with double-digit growth in every quarter, culminating in a 14.2% gain in the fourth quarter. The company attributes this success to their brand's exclusivity and the loyalty of their core clientele.

Asia's sales grew by 13.7% to 392.6 million euros, contributing 27.9% to the total turnover. China, in particular, demonstrated significant growth, with double-digit increases in each quarter. Cucinelli believes the Chinese market has reached a new equilibrium, driven by a conscious demand for quality and craftsmanship.

The company also highlighted strong results in South Korea, Japan, and the Middle East. Retail revenues increased by 11.3% to 947.1 million euros, making up 67.3% of total sales, with double-digit growth in every market. New store openings in London, Paris, Los Angeles, Carmel, Macao, and Shanghai Pudong contributed to this success.

Looking ahead, Cucinelli plans to expand further, with store openings in Geneva, Toronto, Shanghai, Mexico City, Wuhan, and Abu Dhabi, as well as a new Casa Cucinelli in Shanghai. As of December 31, the brand managed 136 boutiques and 57 hard shops in department stores.

Wholesale revenues were up 7.8% to 460.7 million euros, and the company's net debt stood at 200 million euros as of December 31. With a focus on sustainability and quality, Cucinelli aims to reach revenues of around 1.8 billion euros over the next five years, preserving the brand's exclusivity and uniqueness.