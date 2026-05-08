Bruins' Matthew Poitras Scores First NHL Goal in Stadium Series! | Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Bruins' Matthew Poitras Scores First Goal of the Season

In a thrilling display of skill, Poitras (https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/players/28899567/poitras/fantasy/) lit up the scoreboard with his first goal of the season, showcasing his prowess in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Lightning in the Stadium Series. This achievement comes as a result of Poitras' recent promotion to the third line, a strategic move by the Bruins (https://www.cbssports.com/nhl/teams/BOS/boston-bruins/) to navigate through their injury crisis. With Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha sidelined due to upper-body injuries, Poitras seized the opportunity to step up and make a significant impact.

Poitras' performance in the NHL has been impressive, accumulating seven shots on net, two PIM, two blocked shots, and a plus-1 rating over two outings this season. His talent was further highlighted in the AHL, where he contributed 24 points in 39 games with AHL Providence before his call-up on Thursday. This well-deserved recognition solidifies Poitras' potential as a rising star in the NHL, leaving fans eager to see his continued development and impact on the ice.

Bruins' Matthew Poitras Scores First NHL Goal in Stadium Series! | Highlights & Analysis (2026)

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