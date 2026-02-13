Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Minneapolis’: No. 1 Debut, Anti-ICE Message, and Impact Explained (2026)

Bruce Springsteen's latest single, 'Streets of Minneapolis', has taken the music industry by storm, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. This achievement is all the more remarkable considering the song's limited availability, having been released just two days prior. Despite this, it sold an impressive 16,000 downloads in its first week, according to Luminate. This marks a significant milestone for the legendary musician, as it's his first track to reach the top 20 in the all-format Digital Song Sales survey, which began in 2004. The song's success is a testament to Springsteen's enduring popularity and his ability to create impactful music that resonates with audiences.

The song's subject matter is particularly poignant and has sparked attention and debate. 'Streets of Minneapolis' is an anti-ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) track, inspired by the tragic deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January. Springsteen's performance of the song during the Defend Minnesota benefit concert further emphasized its powerful message, addressing the harsh realities faced by undocumented immigrants during Operation Metro Surge. The song's release and performance have ignited discussions about immigration policies and the experiences of those affected by them.

Beyond its sales, 'Streets of Minneapolis' has also made an impact on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, debuting at No. 20. This achievement is a result of the song's strong sales, impressive streaming numbers, and early radio airplay. With its powerful lyrics and emotional delivery, the song has resonated with listeners, further solidifying Springsteen's place in the music industry. As the song continues to gain traction, it will be interesting to see how it performs in the coming weeks and whether it can maintain its position on the charts.