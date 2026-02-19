Bruce Springsteen's Powerful Message: 'Born in the USA' Against ICE (2026)

Bruce Springsteen's iconic song takes on a powerful new meaning in a controversial context.

'Born in the USA' becomes a rallying cry against ICE. Bruce Springsteen has allowed his famous song to be featured in a short film that sheds light on the harrowing experiences of American citizens who faced unjust actions by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

See Also
Eagles' Don Henley on Their Legacy, Glenn Frey, and the Band's Final ChapterThe Story Behind Joe Walsh's 'Funk #49': A Jam Session's Journey to FameLil Jon's Son, Nathan Smith, Confirmed Dead: A Tragic Loss for the Music IndustryBarrett Media's Top 20 Major Market News/Talk Radio Afternoon Shows of 2025

The Asbury Park Press reveals that Springsteen granted permission to use his music video, live performances, and recent concert narration where he openly criticized Donald Trump's immigration policies. Springsteen's powerful words in the video emphasize the lack of due process: 'They're taking people from our streets and deporting them to foreign detention centers.'

See Also
The Tragic Story Behind Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'That Smell' and Ronnie Van Zant's Premonition

This thought-provoking film is the brainchild of Robert Greenwald and Brave New Films. Springsteen's involvement adds a unique twist, especially considering his recent release of 'Streets of Minneapolis,' a song that narrates the confrontation between ICE and protestors, and pays tribute to Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

And here's where it gets even more intriguing: Springsteen also made a surprise appearance at an anti-ICE concert in Minneapolis, led by Tom Morello. This concert further amplifies the message of standing against ICE's controversial practices.

But is using a patriotic song to criticize immigration policies a step too far? Springsteen's decision to lend his iconic song to this cause is sure to spark debate. What do you think? Is it an effective way to draw attention to a pressing issue, or does it risk diluting the original message of the song?

Bruce Springsteen's Powerful Message: 'Born in the USA' Against ICE (2026)

References

Top Articles
Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Jan 11, 2026
Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) Therapy: Exploring the Clinical Benefits
Amazon's Lost Phone Saga: My Refund Nightmare
Latest Posts
Minnesota Lynx Players Dominate Overseas: Unrivaled, Championships, and More
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I: Wanindu Hasaranga's Spell Secures Series-Levelling Win
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Nicola Considine CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5583

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (49 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Nicola Considine CPA

Birthday: 1993-02-26

Address: 3809 Clinton Inlet, East Aleisha, UT 46318-2392

Phone: +2681424145499

Job: Government Technician

Hobby: Calligraphy, Lego building, Worldbuilding, Shooting, Bird watching, Shopping, Cooking

Introduction: My name is Nicola Considine CPA, I am a determined, witty, powerful, brainy, open, smiling, proud person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.