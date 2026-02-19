Bruce Springsteen's Powerful Message: 'Born in the USA' Against ICE (2026)

Bruce Springsteen's iconic song takes on a powerful new meaning in a controversial context.

'Born in the USA' becomes a rallying cry against ICE. Bruce Springsteen has allowed his famous song to be featured in a short film that sheds light on the harrowing experiences of American citizens who faced unjust actions by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

The Asbury Park Press reveals that Springsteen granted permission to use his music video, live performances, and recent concert narration where he openly criticized Donald Trump's immigration policies. Springsteen's powerful words in the video emphasize the lack of due process: 'They're taking people from our streets and deporting them to foreign detention centers.'

This thought-provoking film is the brainchild of Robert Greenwald and Brave New Films. Springsteen's involvement adds a unique twist, especially considering his recent release of 'Streets of Minneapolis,' a song that narrates the confrontation between ICE and protestors, and pays tribute to Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

And here's where it gets even more intriguing: Springsteen also made a surprise appearance at an anti-ICE concert in Minneapolis, led by Tom Morello. This concert further amplifies the message of standing against ICE's controversial practices.

But is using a patriotic song to criticize immigration policies a step too far? Springsteen's decision to lend his iconic song to this cause is sure to spark debate. What do you think? Is it an effective way to draw attention to a pressing issue, or does it risk diluting the original message of the song?