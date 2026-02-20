Bruce Campbell's Directorial Comeback: Ernie & Emma Trailer (2026)

In an exciting turn of events, horror legend Bruce Campbell has stepped back into the director's role with his latest project, ‘Ernie & Emma,’ marking a significant return to filmmaking after nearly two decades. Known for his iconic performances in the horror genre, Campbell first donned the director's cap with 2005's ‘Man with the Screaming Brain’ and followed it up with the comedic ‘My Name Is Bruce’ in 2007. But here's where it gets intriguing—this time, he's diving into the realm of heartfelt comedy!

‘Ernie & Emma’ showcases Campbell not only as the director but also as the writer and lead actor, a project he passionately produced alongside his wife, Ida Gearon. The film tells a touching story centered around Ernie Tyler, a quaint pear salesman from a small town who finds himself on a poignant journey following the passing of his beloved wife, Emma.

Emma spent 25 years working as an executive secretary and left behind a comprehensive list of instructions regarding her ashes. This guide sets Ernie off on a series of emotional and thought-provoking adventures throughout Pear Valley, Oregon. As he embarks on what can only be described as the road trip of a lifetime, he is accompanied by the spirit of Emma, who encourages him to face his grief and helps him rediscover the joy in life. This transformative experience not only challenges his perceptions of loss but also allows him to embrace a future filled with hope.

Adding depth to the narrative, Cerina Vincent, known for her role in ‘Cabin Fever,’ stars as Ernie's new love interest, while Robin McAlpine lends her voice to embody the late Emma. The cast is rounded out by frequent Campbell collaborator Ted Raimi and Emma Raimi, daughter of the renowned filmmaker Sam Raimi.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts a talented crew, including cinematographer Kurt Rau, who previously worked on ‘My Name Is Bruce,’ editor Kaye Davis known for ‘Evil Dead II,’ and composer Joseph LoDuca, creator of the score for the ‘Evil Dead’ trilogy.

Mark your calendars! ‘Ernie & Emma’ is set to debut at the Holly Theatre in Medford, Oregon, on February 14. Following its premiere, Campbell will take the film on a nationwide tour later this year, featuring screenings at Alamo Drafthouse locations where audiences can engage in live Q&A sessions.

This blend of humor and poignancy in Campbell's new venture raises questions about how we cope with loss and find love again. What do you think about a horror icon venturing into heartfelt comedy? Are you excited to see how Campbell navigates such a different genre? Share your thoughts!