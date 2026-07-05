Browns HC Candidate Nate Scheelhaase: What's Next After Rams' NFC Championship Loss? (2026)

The Cleveland Browns' head coaching search takes an unexpected twist! With the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl dreams dashed, the Browns can now make their move for their top candidate, Nate Scheelhaase.

But here's the catch: Scheelhaase, 35, is just one of five remaining candidates, and the competition is fierce. The Browns have their eyes on a few favorites, including Jaguars' offensive mastermind Grant Udinski and their own defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz. But Scheelhaase's availability adds a new layer of intrigue to the hiring process.

The Rams' loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night opened the door for the Browns to make their move. And they might just be ready to pull the trigger as early as Monday, assuming Scheelhaase impresses in his second interview.

The Browns have already interviewed four other candidates, including two offensive coordinators: Todd Monken of the Ravens and former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who is now with the Commanders. Both Lynn and Monken bring valuable experience to the table, but the Browns seem to be leaning towards a younger offensive mind to pair with the defensive prowess of Schwartz.

And this is where it gets interesting. If the Browns decide to promote Schwartz, 59, to the head coaching role, they could potentially bring in Scheelhaase or Udinski as offensive coordinator. This move would add a fresh perspective to the offense, as neither of these candidates currently calls plays for their respective teams.

But wait, there's more! The Browns have also considered keeping Monken in the mix, ensuring they have a seasoned offensive coordinator option if the young guns aren't quite ready for the top job. It's a delicate balance between youth and experience, and the Browns are leaving no stone unturned in their search for the right leader.

So, who will be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns? Will it be Scheelhaase, Udinski, or someone else entirely? With the Browns ready to make their decision as early as Monday, the football world waits with bated breath. Stay tuned, as this coaching saga is about to reach its climax!

Controversy Alert: Do you think the Browns should prioritize experience or take a chance on a young, up-and-coming coach? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Is it time for a bold move, or should they play it safe?