The golf world witnessed an exhilarating showdown at the Cognizant Classic, with Austin Smotherman taking the lead by a commanding 3 shots. Brooks Koepka, a five-time major champion, made a strong showing, slicing eight strokes from his opening round to make the cut. Ben Silverman, on the other hand, was merely hoping to play, but his 3-under 67 score shaved six shots from his opening round, propelling him into the weekend with a 2-under par. The competition was fierce, with Smotherman leading the pack at 69, Taylor Moore in second place at 8 under, and A.J. Ewart and Nico Echavarria tied for third at 7 under. The tournament's atmosphere was electric, with Koepka's home-field advantage and Silverman's determination to make a comeback. Koepka, a native of Palm Beach County, expressed his surprise at making the cut, stating that he would be done if his goal was merely to make cuts. He hit six of 14 fairways but made six birdies, showcasing his resilience. Smotherman's performance was equally impressive, with a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th, giving him a three-shot lead. Ewart, a Barry University alumni, shared his excitement, despite some hazy memories from past tournaments. The tournament took an intriguing turn when Koepka initially planned to play with Daniel Berger and Will Zalatoris, but Zalatoris' ankle injury led to Silverman's unexpected inclusion as an alternate. Silverman, who lives near the course, put together solid rounds, making the weekend cut after missing it by four shots last year. His dedication and focus, coupled with the opportunity to play with major winners, created a unique and memorable experience. The tournament's climax promised an exciting weekend, with Smotherman's lead and the potential for dramatic comebacks from Koepka and Silverman.
Brooks Koepka's Impressive Comeback: Cognizant Classic Round 2 Recap (2026)
References
- https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/48057121/austin-smotherman-ups-cognizant-lead-3-brooks-koepka-makes-cut
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