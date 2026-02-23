Brooks Koepka Returns to PGA Tour: What It Means for Golf in 2026 (2026)

The PGA Tour's Potential Game-Changer: Brooks Koepka's Return?

In a surprising twist, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka has decided to reapply for his PGA Tour membership, signaling a potential comeback to the prestigious circuit. This move comes after Koepka's brief stint with the controversial LIV Golf, a league backed by Saudi interests.

Koepka's departure from LIV Golf was announced just before Christmas, with the golfer citing a desire to spend more time with his family. This decision was made a year early, indicating a change of heart and a potential return to the PGA Tour, where he last competed outside of the majors in March 2022.

But here's where it gets interesting: the PGA Tour has a policy requiring players to sit out for a year from their last LIV tournament before rejoining. Koepka's last LIV event was in August 2025, meaning he's already halfway through this 'cooling-off' period. However, his return isn't a done deal yet.

Koepka, a nine-time PGA Tour winner with multiple major championships under his belt, will have to undergo a disciplinary process before any official comeback. The final say rests with the new chief executive, Brian Rolapp, although the PGA Tour policy board, which includes the legendary Tiger Woods, will also have a say.

And this is the part most people miss: Koepka's decision to leave LIV Golf and potentially return to the PGA Tour is a huge win for the circuit. It sends a message that the PGA Tour is still the premier stage for golf, and it's a place where the best players want to be.

Despite his recent absence from the PGA Tour, Koepka still holds a five-year exemption for winning the 2023 PGA Championship, allowing him to compete in the four majors. However, his world ranking has slipped to 244th due to LIV events not contributing to ranking points.

The first PGA Tour event of 2026, the Sony Open in Hawaii, will be a crucial indicator of Koepka's intentions and the PGA Tour's stance. Sky Sports will be covering this event live, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of golf.

Sky Sports News reporter Jamie Weir had this to say about Koepka's potential return: "Koepka's always put his family first. Golf has been a means to an end for him, not his life's sole purpose. His decision to join LIV was likely due to health concerns, and when he recovered, he seemed to have buyer's remorse. His departure from LIV isn't surprising, but his potential return to the PGA Tour would be a massive coup for the circuit. It raises the question: will the PGA Tour make an exception for a player of Koepka's stature?"

What do you think? Should the PGA Tour welcome Koepka back with open arms, or should he serve the full one-year ban? Let us know in the comments!