Brooks Koepka Reapplies to PGA Tour After LIV Golf Exit: What's Next? (2026)

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the golf world, Brooks Koepka has officially applied to rejoin the PGA Tour after parting ways with LIV Golf, marking a dramatic shift in the five-time major champion's career trajectory. But here's where it gets controversial: just months after leaving the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, Koepka is now seeking reinstatement, raising questions about loyalty, financial incentives, and the evolving landscape of professional golf.

Koepka, 35, exited LIV Golf on December 23, despite having one year remaining on his contract with the breakaway circuit. This decision came on the heels of personal challenges, including a miscarriage suffered by his wife, Jena, at 16 weeks, as she shared on social media in October. The couple, who have a 2-year-old son named Crew, has prioritized family, with Koepka's management team stating, 'Family has always guided Brooks' decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home.' Yet, the timing of his departure from LIV and subsequent PGA Tour application has left many scratching their heads.

And this is the part most people miss: Koepka's return to the PGA Tour isn't guaranteed. While he's applied for reinstatement, the process involves a thorough review by the tour's board, including player directors, who will weigh his eligibility and any potential disciplinary actions. Koepka, a nine-time PGA Tour winner, last competed on the tour in March 2022, finishing tied for 12th at the Valspar Championship. His absence, coupled with his decision not to renew his membership before the 2022-23 season, adds layers of complexity to his potential comeback.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil framed Koepka's exit as amicable, stating, 'Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home.' But the reality is more nuanced. Koepka's world ranking has plummeted to No. 244, largely because LIV Golf events do not award ranking points. His five-year exemption from winning the 2023 PGA Championship ensures he can compete in this year's majors, but his long-term competitive standing remains uncertain.

Here’s the bold question: Is Koepka's return to the PGA Tour a genuine desire to reconnect with the sport's roots, or a strategic move driven by personal and professional circumstances? Critics argue that his departure to LIV Golf was financially motivated, while supporters highlight the personal struggles he’s faced. Either way, his reinstatement application has reignited debates about the ethics of players jumping between tours and the future of golf’s governance.

As the PGA Tour reviews Koepka's case, fans and analysts alike are left wondering: Will he be welcomed back with open arms, or will his LIV Golf stint leave a lasting stain? And what does this mean for other players considering a similar path? One thing is certain—Koepka's journey is far from over, and the golf world will be watching closely. What’s your take? Is Koepka’s return a step forward for the sport, or a controversial detour? Let us know in the comments!