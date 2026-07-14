Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Watch Live for Free! (2026)

The Brooklyn Nets are determined to snap their six-game losing streak as they prepare to face the Denver Nuggets, who are currently performing well in the Western Conference standings. You can watch this exciting matchup for free on KTVD.

In Denver, the Brooklyn Nets are aiming to put an end to their recent struggles when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets, supported by stars like Michael Porter Jr., previously faced the Nets earlier this season, securing a victory. Currently, the Nets hold a record of 12 wins and 33 losses, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference. In contrast, the Nuggets have a solid standing with 31 wins and 16 losses, ranking third in the Western Conference. At home, Denver has achieved a record of 12 wins and 9 losses this year, while the Nets have struggled on the road with only 6 wins out of 22 games.

You won’t want to miss Thursday’s game, which you can view for free over-the-air on KTVD starting at 6:30 p.m. MT.

Game Details:

Matchup: Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets



Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets Date: Thursday, January 29



Thursday, January 29 Broadcast: KTVD within 9NEWS' viewing area



KTVD within 9NEWS' viewing area Coverage Begins: 6:30 p.m. MT on KTVD



Earlier this season, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment revealed an extension of its partnership with TEGNA, the parent company of 9NEWS. This agreement will bring 20 games each for the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche to both 9NEWS and KTVD for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Watching Nuggets and Avalanche Games Without Cable:

If you're in the Denver metropolitan area and want to catch all the action from the Nuggets and Avalanche, you can easily tune in to KTVD Channel 20 using a digital antenna, completely free of charge. For more information on how to set up your antenna and access free over-the-air channels, check out this guide.

What is KTVD?

KTVD Channel 20 serves as a substation of 9NEWS, owned by TEGNA. Viewers can enjoy various programming, including 9NEWS Mornings from 7 to 9 a.m., 9NEWS broadcasts at 9 and 10 a.m., and again at 9 p.m., along with special shows like "Suits" and other notable 9NEWS features.

How to Watch Nuggets and Avalanche Games Out of State:

For those outside of Colorado, a new subscription service known as Altitude+ will offer access to all Nuggets and Avalanche games that aren’t tied to national networks or affected by league blackouts. Expect to see at least 60 games per team available through this platform.

Finding 9NEWS KUSA and KTVD on Cable or Satellite:

If you subscribe to cable or satellite services, check your TV guide to locate 9NEWS, KUSA, and KTVD in your channel lineup. You can also use voice-activated remotes to request channels such as 9NEWS or KTVD. Here’s where you can find them:

9NEWS KUSA: Xfinity Channel 9 or 653

Dish Network Channel 9

DirecTV Channel 9



9NEWS KTVD: Xfinity Channel 5 or 657

Dish Network Channel 20

DirecTV Channel 20





Streaming KUSA and KTVD:

For those using paid internet streaming services, you can find 9NEWS KUSA on platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu TV, and YouTube TV. Ensure that your subscription includes local NBC channels to access 9NEWS content. Additionally, if you're looking to stream live NBC programming, including 9NEWS, consider subscribing to Peacock Premium Plus.

Currently, 9NEWS KTVD is also available through Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

Watching KUSA and KTVD for Free with a Digital Antenna:

Using a digital antenna, viewers can access several channels, including:

- 9NEWS KUSA: Channels 9.1 and 9.4



- Other broadcasts include COSI on 9.2, The Justice Network on 9.3, Quest on 9.5, and Circle on 9.6.



- 9NEWS KTVD: Channel 20.1, with Heroes & Icons available on 20.2.

For an updated TV schedule, click here.

Setting Up 9NEWS with Your Antenna:

We’ve compiled helpful links that provide simple, step-by-step illustrated instructions for setting up antennas on some of the most popular television brands.

Are you excited to see if the Nets can turn their fortunes around against a strong opponent? Or do you believe the Nuggets will continue their winning ways? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments!