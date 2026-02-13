Brooklyn Cable Disaster: Cold Weather Causes Subway Cables to Fall, Damaging Cars (2026)

Brooklyn's streets witnessed a chilling incident as the winter chill literally brought cables down! A frigid surprise unfolded on January 30, 2026, when a cable plummeted from the elevated subway tracks in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, onto unsuspecting vehicles below.

In the early hours of the morning, around 6:30 a.m., the four-inch-thick cable took a two-block dive onto Fulton Street. The culprit? The freezing temperatures, which caused signal and communication cables to detach from the subway structure. It seems the cold weather made the cable clips expand, leading to a dangerous droop.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the damage was done. The cable struck multiple parked cars, leaving a trail of dents and scratches. The MTA crews sprang into action, clearing the cable and assisting car owners with their unexpected repairs. The incident also led to the closure of Fulton Street between Elton and Linwood streets, causing a temporary disruption for commuters.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the elevated J subway service remained unaffected, raising questions about the resilience of different transit systems in extreme weather. And this is the part that might spark debate: could this incident have been prevented with better infrastructure maintenance or is it an unavoidable consequence of Mother Nature's whims?

