Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding DJ Reveals the Truth About Victoria Beckham's 'Awkward' Dance Moves (2026)

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ, Fat Tony, has finally spoken out about Victoria Beckham's controversial dance moves at the couple's April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. In a recent interview, Tony clarified that there was no 'slut-dropping' or 'PVC cat suit' involved, and that the 'awkward' moment was more about the timing than the moves themselves. He recalled that Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to dance with Nicola, and Victoria, who was in the room, ran out in tears. Tony noted that he has worked on many Beckham parties in the past and that the family loves to dance. He explained that what he deems 'inappropriate' may not be how Brooklyn feels, and that if Brooklyn felt it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was. Tony previously addressed the 'uncomfortable' moment via Instagram, two days after Brooklyn called out his mom in a scathing Instagram statement about their family feud. Victoria has yet to comment on Brooklyn's headline-making attack, which also accused her and husband David Beckham of being 'controlling' parents who tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Peltz. Brooklyn declared in his statement that he does not want to reconcile with his family. The 'Cookin' With Brooklyn' star and Peltz are reportedly 'glad' he spoke out against the Beckhams after years of tension and feel a 'massive weight ... lifted off.' Page Six exclusively obtained photos of the couple putting on a united front, holding hands and smiling during a PDA-filled stroll in Malibu, Calif. The pair have been together since late 2019.