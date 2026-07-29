Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash Ad: A Million-Dollar Move or a Cash Grab? (2026)

Brooklyn Beckham's controversial DoorDash advert, which reportedly earned him $1 million, has sparked a heated debate among fans and critics alike. The 27-year-old's decision to allude to his high-profile feud with parents David and Victoria in the ad has raised eyebrows and sparked a range of reactions. While some praised the star for his tongue-in-cheek approach, others argued that he was cashing in on the family feud. The advert, in which Brooklyn gives away tickets to a football match and orders a DoorDash delivery driver to give them away to the public, has been interpreted in various ways. Some saw it as a clever way to promote the company, while others viewed it as a calculated move to capitalize on his family drama. The fact that Brooklyn earned a substantial amount of money for the advert has only added fuel to the fire, with some questioning the ethics of his actions. The ad's release comes on the heels of Brooklyn's explosive Instagram post in January, in which he confirmed long-standing rumors of an estrangement between him and his parents. He made a series of allegations against David and Victoria, claiming they had been trying to ruin his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, for years. He also accused his mother of calling him evil during a dispute about the seating plan for his and Peltz's 2022 wedding and alleged that Victoria left him feeling uncomfortable and humiliated after hijacking his first dance with his bride. Despite his pledge to only want peace, privacy, and happiness with his wife, separate from his estranged family, the DoorDash advert has raised questions about his intentions and motivations. The fact that he alluded to the fallout in the ad, while also giving away tickets to a football match, has been seen as a clever way to stay relevant and maintain his public profile. However, some have criticized the advert as being cheesy and calculated, arguing that it exploits the family feud for financial gain. The reaction from David and Victoria has been muted, with David declining to speak about the estrangement from his eldest son as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Victoria offering a vague and carefully worded response when asked about the estrangement in April. The DoorDash advert is the latest in a series of unconventional career moves by Brooklyn, who currently sells a range of hot sauces and regularly posts cooking videos to his social media. However, these ventures have not been without controversy, with Brooklyn facing criticism for using bacteria-ridden seawater to make pasta last year. The ongoing saga surrounding Brooklyn Beckham's career choices and personal relationships continues to captivate the public, with many left wondering what the future holds for the young star.
Brooklyn Beckham's DoorDash Ad: A Million-Dollar Move or a Cash Grab? (2026)
References
- https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/news/brooklyn-beckham-advert-doordash-david-victoria-feud-b3000147.html
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