Brookhaven National Laboratory Offering Voluntary Separations to Some Staff (2026)

Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) is in the midst of significant transitions as it prepares to wind down operations at its Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) by the end of this month. In light of this, Brookhaven Science Associates, the organization responsible for managing the facility in Upton, has announced that it will be offering voluntary separations to a select number of employees in specific scientific and operational roles.

In response to inquiries from Newsday made late last month, BNL clarified that they have not yet finalized the total number of separations as they are still reviewing applications from staff. A source from the federal government indicated that approximately 40 employees had been offered the option to separate, however, over 130 individuals expressed interest in taking this offer. Peter Genzer, a spokesperson for BNL, did not confirm these figures directly.

Genzer stated, "Personnel and staffing decisions will ensure that all critical functions will remain fully staffed," emphasizing that the laboratory remains dedicated to fulfilling the missions set forth by the U.S. Department of Energy and other funding sponsors.

The decision to reduce staff comes as the laboratory gears up for the conclusion of the RHIC's operations and shifts focus towards the development of the Electron-Ion Collider, which is anticipated to be operational by the mid-2030s. This staffing adjustment is part of a broader strategy to realign resources to better support BNL’s scientific objectives.

Genzer further explained that these separations are the outcome of a "thorough evaluation and deliberate planning focused on ensuring the Lab’s long-term success."

However, the news has raised concerns among public officials. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voiced his worries about the potential impacts of these staff reductions. He noted, "We are in regular contact with BNL, and they have confirmed an ongoing reduction in force. The Trump administration and DOGE have taken an imprecise and damaging chainsaw to our federal workforce, and we must not let that happen at BNL." Schumer was referring to the cuts made under Trump's Department of Government Efficiency that affected the federal workforce considerably.

He added, "We are watching like a hawk for any unnecessary layoffs or reductions in force and will work to preserve the talented and productive workers at BNL."

The RHIC is scheduled to conduct its final run on January 28, marking the end of a 25-year period characterized by "groundbreaking discoveries," according to Genzer. Following this completion, work will commence in earnest to transition the facility into the Electron-Ion Collider.

Most of the personnel involved in the heavy ion collider—including scientists, engineers, technicians, and operations staff—are expected to move over to the new Electron-Ion Collider project, ensuring continuity and leveraging their expertise for future endeavors.

Mark Harrington, who has been with Newsday since 1999, specializes in reporting on energy, wineries, Indian affairs, and fisheries.